Retrial Convicts Troy Maskell in Strathmerton Postmaster Manslaughter Case | What Happened (2026)

In a shocking turn of events, Troy Maskell has been found guilty of the manslaughter of 73-year-old John Burke in a retrial, following a controversial legal battle. The case has raised questions about the impact of prejudicial evidence on jury decisions and the potential consequences for those involved. But here's where it gets controversial... The original conviction, based on evidence deemed inadmissible, sparked an appeal, leading to a retrial. The new evidence presented, including a video statement from Maskell's 10-year-old daughter, painted a different picture of the incident. And this is the part most people miss... The daughter's account revealed a heated encounter between her father and Burke, with her father's partner making abusive comments. The jury's decision, after a brief deliberation, has brought closure to Burke's family, but the legal process has been far from straightforward. As Maskell returns to the Supreme Court for a plea hearing, the case serves as a reminder of the complexities and controversies that can arise in the pursuit of justice.

