Retired Navy Medical Assistant Arrested in Bribery Case | Colombo News (2026)

A shocking development has emerged from Colombo, where a former Navy medical assistant has found himself in legal trouble after being apprehended for allegedly soliciting and accepting a significant bribe totaling Rs. 200,000. This situation has ignited discussions about corruption within public services, as reported by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The arrest took place yesterday at the busy D.S. Fonseka Road junction in Thimbirigasyaya, following a formal complaint made by a local resident from Wellawatte. According to the investigation details, the individual in question allegedly demanded a substantial sum of Rs. 300,000 to secure a spot for the complainant’s eldest daughter at Visakha Vidyalaya, a prominent school in Colombo, for the upcoming Grade One intake in 2026. It has been reported that the suspect had already received three payments of Rs. 100,000 each and was in the process of demanding the remaining Rs. 200,000 when he was taken into custody.

This incident raises important questions about the integrity of educational admission processes and the lengths some individuals might go to in order to gain access to prestigious institutions. The accused is expected to appear before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court soon, and the case will likely attract significant public attention.

What are your thoughts on this troubling issue? Do you believe that similar cases of bribery are common in our education systems, or is this an isolated incident? Join the conversation in the comments below!

