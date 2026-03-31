Retired Electrician Turned Extremist: The Ulez Bomber's Shocking Story (2026)

A quiet suburban pensioner, a retired electrician, transformed into a dangerous extremist, all fueled by online anger. To his neighbors in Sidcup, south-east London, 63-year-old Kevin Rees was just a shy man, seemingly content with his retirement after a career fixing household appliances. "He's a quiet character – I've lived opposite him for 10 years and never really spoken to him," shared Sam, who preferred not to give her full name.

However, behind the polite facade, Rees harbored a much more aggressive online persona. Under the username "The Exterminator," he launched furious tirades against London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, and the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez), which had recently expanded to include Bexley. But here's where it gets controversial: his online rage wasn't just confined to cyberspace.

His neighbors' perception of Rees as harmless shattered when his digital animosity spilled over into real-world violence. This week, at Woolwich Crown Court, Rees was convicted of detonating a homemade bomb that destroyed a Ulez camera. The jury determined that the explosion posed a significant risk to life. This shocking incident is now being viewed as a stark warning about how online communities, such as anti-Ulez groups, can radicalize even older individuals living seemingly ordinary lives.

Rees began experimenting with improvised weapons and explosive materials, storing them in his loft. On the evening of December 6, 2023, he ignited a homemade bomb, which obliterated a Ulez camera on Willersley Avenue, a residential street mere minutes from his home. The blast sent shrapnel flying up to 100 meters, damaging a van, a car tire, a child's bedroom window, and even a playhouse. "Any of us could have been hurt. It just shows that you don't know what's going on in individual homes when someone in a quiet household was making a bomb inside," Sam remarked, adding, "They've got a little Smart car, which would qualify for Ulez, so I don't know why he did it."

Beyond the bombing charge, Rees was also found guilty of three counts of possessing a prohibited weapon. Bethan David, head of counter-terrorism at the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), emphasized the sheer luck involved, stating, "it was pure chance that no one suffered serious injury or worse." She expressed hope that Rees's conviction would serve as a "clear message to other protesters considering taking the law into their own hands."

And this is the part most people miss: despite the gravity of Rees's actions and the danger he posed, his attack has been openly lauded online as an act of heroism. Comments on social media platforms celebrated him, with one Facebook post declaring "Give him a medal" and garnering over 1,300 likes. When the CPS announced the conviction on X, they faced criticism, with users praising Rees for his "public service," patriotism, and "doing the lords [sic] work."

Stefano Borella, leader of the Labour group on Bexley council, whose mother heard the blast, expressed disappointment but not surprise. "Social media is the cesspit of humanity, but the silent majority would be very shocked by this, whatever their views of Ulez. The problem is, Rees looked at anti-Ulez Facebook groups and was enthused by that behaviour." Borella also criticized the Conservative-led Bexley council for not condemning the attack sooner, suggesting that a lack of condemnation implies acceptance. He posed a thought-provoking question: "If this had been an Islamist attack, there would have been protests and condemnation."

The anti-racist organization Hope Not Hate shares these concerns. Georgie Laming, its director of campaigns, noted, "The anti-Ulez movement has for some time now been co-opted by the far right. Local residents join groups to protest traffic measures and are suddenly confronted with conspiracy theories, disinformation, and Islamophobia." She warned, "It's very worrying to see this kind of acceleration. This type of reckless sabotage goes well beyond any mainstream opposition to Ulez. It's extremism."

Rees testified in court that he joined anti-Ulez groups out of "boredom" and a desire for "community," denying the charges and blaming his arrest on "Facebook police." An investigation by Greenpeace's Unearthed team and The Observer in 2024 revealed a network of 36 private anti-Ulez Facebook groups with 38,000 members, some linked to local Conservative politicians. These groups not only celebrated vandalism against Ulez cameras but also served as platforms for racism, Islamophobia, and conspiracy theories. The Bexley group, in particular, featured complaints about Islamists taking over Britain and a call for Khan to be "taken out." Confronted with his own posts, Rees admitted to being "strongly opposed" to the mayor and disliking his policies.

John Oxley, an associate fellow at the thinktank Bright Blue, believes Rees's case warrants more attention. "We worry about young people online, but actually, there's some vulnerable older people who spend a lot of time in some fairly toxic online spaces." He observed that vandalism against cameras is often downplayed in the media, but questioned, "Considering this was a bomb going off in a suburb of London, the coverage has been remarkably light. If you've got these networks of people who've been radicalized and are stewing in this information environment, what could be next?"

Rees is scheduled for sentencing later this year. What are your thoughts on how online communities can influence individuals, and where should the line be drawn between protest and extremism? Do you agree with the assessment that social media can be a breeding ground for radicalization? Share your opinions below.