Restoring Coleraine's Historic Newspaper Building: A New Business Hub (2026)

A Historic Revival: Unlocking Coleraine's Potential

Reviving a Town's Pride and Heritage

In the heart of County Londonderry, a remarkable transformation is underway, breathing new life into one of the town's most iconic structures. The former home of the Coleraine Chronicle and Northern Constitution newspapers, a building steeped in history, is now a thriving business hub, and its owner, John Armstrong, believes this restoration is a catalyst for further investment and growth.

But here's where it gets controversial...

A Journey Back in Time

Dating back to 1898, this red-bricked building, once Ireland's oldest printing press, has retained its original charm while embracing a modern purpose. With 24 offices and four meeting rooms, it offers a unique blend of heritage and functionality. Armstrong's four-year endeavor to restore this landmark is a testament to his vision and determination.

"It fills a void in the town, and the response has been heartwarming. We're creating opportunities for young entrepreneurs and small businesses," he enthuses.

Encouraging a New Generation

With approximately 45% of offices already occupied, the hub is buzzing with activity. Armstrong's focus on flexibility and accessibility is a key draw, especially for young professionals and startups. "We want to create a supportive environment, where people can collaborate and grow their businesses without the burden of long-term leases."

And this is the part most people miss...

A Ripple Effect on the Town

Armstrong is convinced that this revival will have a positive impact on the entire town. "We see our tenants venturing out during lunch breaks, returning with bags from local shops. It's a win-win situation, stimulating the local economy."

Former employees, like DUP MLA Maurice Bradley, share fond memories of the building's past and are thrilled to see its rebirth. "It's an iconic landmark, and the stories it holds are a part of Coleraine's fabric."

Preserving History, Embracing the Future

Bradley, who worked at the printing press, recalls the excitement of printing the Chronicle on Thursdays, with people lining up for the latest classifieds. "In today's world, it's all about social media and online marketplaces, but this building's transformation is a reminder of our rich history."

He adds, "John's vision has transformed this space, and I believe it will benefit the entire town."

Overcoming Challenges, Unlocking Opportunities

However, the restoration wasn't without its challenges. Armstrong highlights the lack of financial support and the unexpected complications that arose during the refurbishment, including the aftermath of an IRA bomb attack in 1973. "It was a complete top-to-bottom restoration, and our budget was stretched beyond expectations. These old buildings demand significant investment."

Armstrong believes that financial incentives and support for investors are crucial for Coleraine's long-term success. "We need a comprehensive plan to encourage more restorations and bring life back to our town centers."

A Call to Action

As Armstrong's vision takes shape, Coleraine's future looks brighter. This project is a testament to the power of restoration and the potential it holds for communities. What do you think? Should more be done to support such initiatives? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!