Restored Mill Home: Chiselled Stones, River Gorge, Elora Ontario | Hidden Ontario Gem (2026)

Table of Contents
A Visionary's Journey Rebuilding a Dream A Legacy Preserved A Place of Reflection References

In the heart of Elora, Ontario, a unique story unfolds, one that blends history, perseverance, and a deep appreciation for the past. This is the tale of Millridge Estate Private, a restored mill home that stands as a testament to the vision and dedication of one man, Hugh Drew-Brook.

A Visionary's Journey

It was a chance encounter on a country drive that sparked Hugh's imagination. He stumbled upon the ruins of a 19th-century grist mill, perched above a breathtaking river gorge. For most, it would have been a fleeting moment, but for Hugh, it became an obsession.

Despite initial rejections, Hugh's determination and a promise to restore the mill won over the landowner. And so began a labor of love that would span decades.

Rebuilding a Dream

The process was meticulous and often backbreaking. Hugh spent weekends and holidays chiseling stone from the river, reassembling the walls, and breathing life into this forgotten structure. His son, David, recalls being put to work at a young age, earning his freedom to explore the rushing waters of Irvine Creek.

What makes this project truly remarkable is the attention to detail. Hugh sourced antique barns from nearby Milton, using their wood to create a post-and-beam interior with an open layout. The result is a rustic yet comfortable home, with a living room centered around a wood stove, a dining area, and a kitchen featuring beamed ceilings and wood countertops crafted from century-old planks.

A Legacy Preserved

Over time, the rustic cottage expanded into a spacious two-storey home, offering over 5,000 square feet of living space. The upper level boasts three bedrooms and a bathroom with a stand-alone tub, while the exterior features a concrete deck overlooking the river and waterfall, providing a serene escape.

Hugh's dedication didn't stop at the mill. In the early 1990s, he purchased and restored the historic theatre in nearby Fergus, transforming it into a summer stock theatre venue. His impact on the community is evident in the merger of Salem, where the mill is located, into the larger Elora community.

A Place of Reflection

Today, Millridge Estate Private stands as a unique piece of history, a testament to the power of perseverance and a love for the past. It's a place where one can imagine the stories of those who toiled in the mill, and a reminder of the strength and resilience of those who came before us.

As I reflect on this story, I can't help but feel a sense of awe at the dedication and vision of Hugh Drew-Brook. His legacy lives on in this restored mill, a hidden gem nestled in the heart of Elora. It's a place that invites us to slow down, appreciate the beauty of the past, and find solace in the serenity of nature.

Restored Mill Home: Chiselled Stones, River Gorge, Elora Ontario | Hidden Ontario Gem (2026)

References

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