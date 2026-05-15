Resident Evil Requiem Review: PS5 Pro Edition - Visuals and Performance (2026)

Resident Evil Requiem: A Visual Spectacle, Especially on PS5 Pro

It's been a remarkable journey since Resident Evil 7's release, with its innovative engine setting the stage for Capcom's future releases. Resident Evil Requiem showcases the RE Engine's evolution, delivering an immersive experience that truly shines on the PS5 Pro.

But here's where it gets controversial...

The game's visuals are nothing short of breathtaking, with atmospheric environments, incredibly detailed characters, and stunning animation. Capcom's dedication is evident from the get-go, as the rain-soaked streets showcase an impressive display of detail, lighting, and real-time ray tracing (RT) features.

And this is the part most people miss...

The PS5 Pro version deserves special recognition. While the hardware was designed to offer 60fps performance, Requiem takes it a step further. The RT mode mostly maintains a steady 60fps, and the visual enhancements are remarkable.

Image quality is a standout feature. Although the native resolution is similar to the base PS5, the temporal upscaling is exceptional, delivering an experience that feels like true 4K. Ray tracing adds a whole new dimension, with realistic reflections and global illumination.

The character models are truly impressive, pushing the boundaries of realism. Capcom's attention to detail is evident in the materials, cloth rendering, skin shading, and even eye refraction. The hair system, first introduced in the remake of Resident Evil 4, returns and integrates seamlessly into the scenes without compromising performance.

When comparing across platforms, the PS5 Pro version stands out as the definitive choice. It's a significant upgrade, offering a unique experience. The Pro's 120Hz mode, while lacking RT and GI, still delivers a smooth and impressive performance.

Xbox Series X offers a similar experience to PS5, but the Series S is an interesting case. With FSR1-like scaling from a base 720p, it runs smoothly, but sacrifices the hair strand system.

Resident Evil Requiem is a masterpiece, not just for its technical brilliance, but also for its immersive gameplay and audio design. The PS5 Pro version truly delivers on the promise of next-gen gaming.

So, what do you think? Is the PS5 Pro the best way to experience Resident Evil Requiem? Or do you prefer the convenience of other platforms? Let's discuss and share our thoughts in the comments!