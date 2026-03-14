Residence T20: A Modern Home Design by Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio (2026)

The Residence T20 is a masterpiece of minimalist design, a home that captivates with its unique blend of grounded stability and ethereal lightness. But how can a building defy the laws of physics?

This architectural wonder, designed by the talented duo Samridh and Anima Aneja, spans an impressive 11,350 square feet and is set to be completed in 2025. The residence is a testament to the power of minimalist architecture, where less is truly more.

The building emerges from its urban surroundings with a subtle grace, its planes and masses creating a captivating dance of light and shadow. The design is an intricate interplay of horizontal layers, giving the home a sense of being both rooted in the earth and floating in the air.

And here's where it gets intriguing: the materials used seem to defy their own weight, creating a sense of weightlessness. This residence is not just a place to live; it's an experience, a work of art that challenges our perception of space and gravity.

The project features an impressive list of manufacturers, including Gessi, ALCOI + ART-N-GLASS, ART-N-GLASS, ASHIESH SHAH, CLADDING MATERIAL, Daikin, ENSEMBLE, FLOS, LINEA LIGHT, GLAMORA, NILAYA ANTHOLOGY, NORYSIS, JUNG, and SCIC ITALIA. Each of these companies has contributed to the creation of this extraordinary residence.

This architectural marvel is sure to spark conversations and debates. Is minimalism truly the future of design, or is it a passing trend? What does this building say about the relationship between architecture and nature? Share your thoughts and join the discussion!