Rep. Degamo's Emotional Testimony: Why the VP Impeachment Proceedings Are Personal (2026)

A Powerful Stand: Representative Degamo's Emotional Testimony on Impeachment

In a moving display of courage and conviction, Representative Janice Degamo of Negros Oriental's 3rd District shared her perspective on the highly charged impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte. Her testimony, delivered before the House Committee on Justice, was a poignant reminder of the personal sacrifices politicians often make in the pursuit of justice.

But here's where it gets controversial...

Rep. Degamo's speech was a stark contrast to the typical political rhetoric. She drew from her own tragic loss, the assassination of her husband, Governor Roel Degamo, to emphasize the importance of taking threats against public officials seriously. Her words carried a weight that only someone who has experienced such a loss could understand.

"This is not a matter of personal vengeance or political gain. It's about upholding our constitutional duty," she stated, her voice filled with emotion. "The Vice President's presence at my husband's funeral is irrelevant to my position. It's about the principle of holding those in power accountable."

She clarified that her stand is rooted in a sense of duty and responsibility, not personal animosity. Given the country's history of political violence, she argued that allegations of threats, especially those involving a supposed plot against the President, cannot be brushed aside.

"The complaints allege serious acts. Our role is not to judge guilt at this stage but to determine if these allegations, if proven true, constitute impeachable offenses," she explained, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Rep. Degamo believes the impeachment process offers the Vice President an opportunity to address the accusations directly and clear her name. She emphasized the need for a thorough examination by the House, given the seriousness of the complaints.

"My position is driven by a deep sense of sorrow, responsibility, and respect for our democratic institutions. It's about ensuring that our leaders are held to the highest standards," she added.

The House Committee on Justice has recently moved forward with two of the four initial complaints, allowing the process to progress to the next phase.

And this is the part most people miss...

While the impeachment proceedings are a highly politicized issue, Rep. Degamo's testimony serves as a reminder that behind the political posturing and grandstanding, there are real people with real stories. It's a call to remember the human element in politics and the importance of upholding our democratic values.