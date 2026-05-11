Renntech SEC V12 Sledgehammer: 7.5L V12 Powerhouse Revives Mercedes Classic! (2026)

Renntech breathes new life into the iconic Mercedes SEC with a powerful 7.5-litre V12 engine generating an impressive 492kW.

Imagine a classic car making a grand comeback, and that’s exactly what Renntech has achieved with their latest creation: a Mercedes-Benz C126 SEC reengineered with a custom-built body.

The renowned M120 V12 has been expanded to 7.5 litres, delivering a staggering 492kW and 881Nm of torque.

Dubbed the SEC V12 Sledgehammer, this model is not just a nod to the legendary AMG "Hammer" cars from the 1980s; it also focuses on the famed M120 naturally aspirated V12 found in high-performance models like the Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR and Pagani Zonda.

A Classic Shape with a Supercar Heart

At the heart of the Sledgehammer lies a heavily modified version of the M120 engine. Renntech has increased the engine's displacement to a robust 7.5 litres, which results in an output of approximately 492kW and 881Nm. To enhance the auditory experience, they have designed equal-length exhaust headers that allow the V12 to produce a sound reminiscent of its Italian supercar cousins. While details about the transmission remain under wraps, it is anticipated that power will be transmitted to the rear wheels.

Elevating Presence Beyond Factory Standards

The original C126 SEC was already a striking vehicle, but this new interpretation aims to take its presence to an entirely new level. The revamped design features wider, lower, and more aggressive styling, moving away from standard specifications.

Renntech plans to produce only 12 units worldwide, each featuring unique bodywork that further emphasizes the car's aggressive demeanor. Preview renderings show a redesigned front end complete with updated grilles, a distinctive hood, and significantly flared front and rear quarter panels. This widened chassis is complemented by forged wheels and enhanced performance brakes. At the rear, a new bumper, diffuser, and prominent lip spoiler enhance both aesthetics and aerodynamics, asserting that these changes are functional beyond mere appearance.

Custom Interiors for Exclusive Owners

While interior images haven’t yet been shared, Renntech assures future owners that the cabin will reflect a fully bespoke design. Buyers will have access to a diverse array of materials and finishes, allowing for personalized customization of each vehicle.

Although pricing details have yet to be revealed, Renntech has confirmed that the first customer vehicle is expected to be completed in 2027.

For fans who remember the original AMG Hammer as a bold expression of automotive excess, the Sledgehammer seems to embrace a similar ethos—only this time, it boasts nearly 500kW of power and shares its V12 heritage with some of the most prestigious supercars in the world.

So, are you excited to see how this blend of classic style and modern performance plays out? Could this be the ultimate tribute to the golden age of automotive excess? Share your thoughts below!