Renick Dorilas Transfer: Kentucky Welcomes Former 4-Star CB | College Football News (2026)

Kentucky's Transfer Target List Expands!

The Kentucky Wildcats are on a roll, adding more names to their extensive list of transfer targets and visitors. With Will Stein already securing five commitments, the team is gearing up for an exciting season. But here's where it gets interesting: former four-star defensive back Renick Dorilas is set to join the mix.

Renick Dorilas, a highly-ranked prospect out of high school, originally chose Rutgers over several top-tier programs. Despite playing just one season as a redshirt in 2025, he still has four years of eligibility left. This makes him an attractive prospect for any team, and Kentucky is certainly taking notice.

Dorilas' high school career was impressive. He led Don Bosco Prep to an 8-4 record and a title game appearance, earning First Team All-United Red Division honors. His junior year at Union High School saw him dominate on both sides of the ball, recording impressive stats and earning First Team All-Conference recognition.

Kentucky's Transfer Portal Visitors:

January 2: Sam Leavitt (QB, Arizona State), Tavion Wallace (LB, Arkansas), and more.

Sam Leavitt (QB, Arizona State), Tavion Wallace (LB, Arkansas), and more. January 3: Hasaan Sykes (CB, Western Carolina), Ahmad Breaux (DL, LSU), and others.

Hasaan Sykes (CB, Western Carolina), Ahmad Breaux (DL, LSU), and others. January 4-5: Anthony Hawkins (S, Villanova), Markus Strong (DL, Oklahoma), and several more talented players.

Anthony Hawkins (S, Villanova), Markus Strong (DL, Oklahoma), and several more talented players. January 5: Xavier Chaplin (OT, Auburn).

Xavier Chaplin (OT, Auburn). January 6: Jeremiah Coney (RB, Virginia Tech).

Jeremiah Coney (RB, Virginia Tech). January 7: Renick Dorilas (CB, Rutgers) joins the list, along with other defensive standouts.

Renick Dorilas (CB, Rutgers) joins the list, along with other defensive standouts. January 9: Kamauryn Morgan (OLB, Baylor).

Kamauryn Morgan (OLB, Baylor). Date TBD: Ian Geffrard (DT, Arkansas), Michai Boreau (DL, Florida), and more are expected to visit.

Kentucky's Transfer Portal Commitments:

The Wildcats have already secured five commitments through the portal, including Tavion Wallace, Coleton Price, Ahmad Breaux, Hasaan Sykes, and Antonio O'Berry. KSR is keeping a close eye on this developing story, as more commitments are expected.

So, what do you think? Will Renick Dorilas be the next big addition to Kentucky's roster? And who else do you think they should target? Let's discuss in the comments and share your thoughts on this exciting transfer season!