Renick Dorilas Transfer: Kentucky Welcomes Former 4-Star CB | College Football News (2026)

Kentucky's Transfer Target List Expands!

The Kentucky Wildcats are on a roll, adding more names to their extensive list of transfer targets and visitors. With Will Stein already securing five commitments, the team is gearing up for an exciting season. But here's where it gets interesting: former four-star defensive back Renick Dorilas is set to join the mix.

Renick Dorilas, a highly-ranked prospect out of high school, originally chose Rutgers over several top-tier programs. Despite playing just one season as a redshirt in 2025, he still has four years of eligibility left. This makes him an attractive prospect for any team, and Kentucky is certainly taking notice.

See Also
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes Transfer Portal Needs and TargetsEric Singleton Jr. Signs with Florida Gators: Top WR Transfer from AuburnAaron Philo Signs with Florida Gators: Transfer QB's Journey from Georgia Tech to GainesvilleFlorida Gators Land Punter Miller Fealy from SWOSU

Dorilas' high school career was impressive. He led Don Bosco Prep to an 8-4 record and a title game appearance, earning First Team All-United Red Division honors. His junior year at Union High School saw him dominate on both sides of the ball, recording impressive stats and earning First Team All-Conference recognition.

Kentucky's Transfer Portal Visitors:

See Also
Top 5 Non-QB Transfers in the Portal: Every Position Ranked!

  • January 2: Sam Leavitt (QB, Arizona State), Tavion Wallace (LB, Arkansas), and more.
  • January 3: Hasaan Sykes (CB, Western Carolina), Ahmad Breaux (DL, LSU), and others.
  • January 4-5: Anthony Hawkins (S, Villanova), Markus Strong (DL, Oklahoma), and several more talented players.
  • January 5: Xavier Chaplin (OT, Auburn).
  • January 6: Jeremiah Coney (RB, Virginia Tech).
  • January 7: Renick Dorilas (CB, Rutgers) joins the list, along with other defensive standouts.
  • January 9: Kamauryn Morgan (OLB, Baylor).
  • Date TBD: Ian Geffrard (DT, Arkansas), Michai Boreau (DL, Florida), and more are expected to visit.

Kentucky's Transfer Portal Commitments:

The Wildcats have already secured five commitments through the portal, including Tavion Wallace, Coleton Price, Ahmad Breaux, Hasaan Sykes, and Antonio O'Berry. KSR is keeping a close eye on this developing story, as more commitments are expected.

So, what do you think? Will Renick Dorilas be the next big addition to Kentucky's roster? And who else do you think they should target? Let's discuss in the comments and share your thoughts on this exciting transfer season!

Renick Dorilas Transfer: Kentucky Welcomes Former 4-Star CB | College Football News (2026)

References

Top Articles
Garmin Venu X1 Soft Gold Review: Ultra-Thin Smartwatch with New Color Option!
Stormers' Ruan Ackermann Out for the Season: Neck Injury Shakes Up Squad
Fermin Aldeguer's Injury Update: Surgery After Training Crash | MotoGP 2026 Season
Latest Posts
Alan Cumming Breaks Pedro Pascal on Avengers Doomsday Set! Fantastic Four Crossover Revealed
Nova Scotia Health: Mobile Primary Care Clinics in Digby and Yarmouth
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Margart Wisoky

Last Updated:

Views: 6250

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (78 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Margart Wisoky

Birthday: 1993-05-13

Address: 2113 Abernathy Knoll, New Tamerafurt, CT 66893-2169

Phone: +25815234346805

Job: Central Developer

Hobby: Machining, Pottery, Rafting, Cosplaying, Jogging, Taekwondo, Scouting

Introduction: My name is Margart Wisoky, I am a gorgeous, shiny, successful, beautiful, adventurous, excited, pleasant person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.