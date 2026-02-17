Big news for Arsenal fans! Head coach Renee Slegers has just inked a new three-year deal, securing her position at the helm of the women's team. This is a significant move, but let's dive into the details.

Slegers, at 36 years old, has already made a considerable impact. She led Arsenal to their second Women's Champions League title in May, a mere four months after officially taking the reins. Initially, she signed an 18-month contract in January 2025, which was set to expire at the end of this season.

However, the current season, 2025-26, has been a bit of a rollercoaster. Arsenal has faced challenges, with four draws and a loss in their first 11 Women's Super League matches. They're currently eight points behind leaders Manchester City, yet they still managed to secure a play-off spot for the Champions League knockout stages in December.

Slegers' journey with Arsenal began in 2023, initially as an assistant coach to former boss Jonas Eidevall. Before that, she was even an academy player for the club.

Slegers herself expressed her pride, stating, "I'm immensely proud to have shared this journey with Arsenal - a club that means so much to me and to so many people. I'm delighted to have signed a new contract here as I believe we have so much to achieve together this season and in the years to come."

But here's where it gets controversial... Despite some on-field struggles this season, Slegers' reputation within the club remains high. Clare Wheatley, Arsenal's director of women's football, has praised Slegers as an "elite coach." The extended contract offers the club stability as they plan for the future, with Slegers at the core of their decision-making.

Arsenal aims to reduce the average age of the squad, and they believe Slegers' coaching abilities can help develop players over time. While she has faced criticism, especially after a rough start this season, her Champions League victory in May has solidified her standing within the club.

Discussions about a new long-term deal took place during the summer, and recent challenges haven't affected that. The club views Slegers as emotionally intelligent, capable of managing a squad with high-profile and experienced players.

The next few months will be crucial. Slegers needs to demonstrate a consistent playing style and silence any doubts among the fans. She's proven her capabilities before, but now the expectations and responsibilities are even greater.

And this is the part most people miss... Slegers will be supported by former England striker Jodie Taylor, who has been appointed as the new technical director. This is a promotion for Taylor, who previously played for Arsenal and joined the technical staff in 2023.

Taylor will work closely with Slegers and her staff, collaborating with other club departments to support the women's team. She'll play a key role in recruitment, building on her behind-the-scenes work over the past six months.

Taylor shared her excitement, saying, "Building on the strong foundations already in place, we want to nurture a high-performance environment where our players, Renee and the wider staff have the right tools and the best possible environment to deliver at the highest level."

Taylor will report to Clare Wheatley, who reports to Arsenal's chief executive officer Richard Garlick.

For more insights, you can catch the Women's Football Weekly podcast, with new episodes every Tuesday on BBC Sounds.

What do you think of this decision? Do you agree with the club's assessment of Slegers, or do you have different expectations? Share your thoughts in the comments!