The parents of a teenager who died in a car crash described the pain of losing their son as 'unbearable'. William Sullivan, 17, was the 'best boy' with the 'kindest soul', according to his family. The tragic incident occurred on Preston Road, Grimsargh, when William's MG collided with an Audi driven by a 40-year-old woman. The woman suffered minor injuries, but the impact of the crash was devastating for William's loved ones. His parents and sister shared their grief, highlighting his many positive qualities. They described him as 'funny, caring, intelligent, and wise beyond his years', and expressed their deep love and pride for him. 'To his parents, he was the most wanted and loved son there has ever been,' they said. 'To his sister, he was the best brother and the kindest soul.' William was also cherished by his nieces, who adored him. His family praised his loyalty and his ability to connect with people from all walks of life, regardless of distance or age. 'William, we are all so immensely proud of the young man you became and of everything you achieved in your short life,' they said. 'We know there was so much more to come and just wish we had longer together.' The family expressed their gratitude for the support they received from the public and emergency services, acknowledging the impact of their efforts. 'We are so very grateful to have had the privilege of being your Mum and Dad,' they said. 'The gaping chasm you leave in all of our hearts is too much to bear.' The family has requested privacy during this difficult time.
Remembering William Sullivan: A Tragic Loss and a Family's Heartbreaking Tribute (2026)
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