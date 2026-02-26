Remembering the Cubs Legends Lost in 2025: A Heartfelt Tribute to Chicago Icons (2026)

A heartfelt tribute to those we've lost: Remembering the Cubs' Legacy in 2025

As the year draws to a close, it's a poignant moment to reflect on the lives and legacies of those we've sadly said goodbye to. In the world of baseball, and specifically within the beloved Chicago Cubs family, 2025 saw the passing of 17 remarkable individuals. From Hall of Famers to beloved players and managers, their contributions to the game and the Cubs' history are forever etched in our memories.

But here's where it gets controversial... Should we only remember the stars, the Hall of Famers, and the iconic figures? Or is it equally important to honor the lesser-known names, the unsung heroes who played their part in the Cubs' journey?

Let's delve into the stories of these 17 Cubs, paying tribute to their unique paths and the impact they had on the team and the sport.

Ryne Sandberg:

A legend in his own right, Sandberg's passing at the age of 65 left a profound mark on the Cubs family. His battle with prostate cancer united the entire Cubs community in support, and his memory lives on through the famous game that bears his name.

George Altman:

A Cubs outfielder from 1959 to 1967, Altman's journey didn't end with his MLB career. He became one of the first American stars in Japan, playing there for eight years and leaving an indelible mark on the Japanese baseball scene.

Tommy Brown:

Making headlines at just 16 during World War II, Brown's journey took him from the Dodgers to the Cubs via the minors and majors. His time with the Cubs saw him bat with impressive numbers, leaving a lasting impression.

Mike Campbell:

Drafted by the Mariners, Campbell pitched for multiple teams before joining the Cubs in 1996. Post-baseball, he returned to Seattle and started a successful business. His story is a reminder of the diverse paths former players take.

Joe Coleman:

A star for the Tigers in the '70s, Coleman's later years with the Cubs saw him mentor his son, Casey, who also pitched for the team. Their father-son bond is a heartwarming aspect of Coleman's legacy.

Jack Curtis:

Pitching for the Cubs in 1961-62, Curtis left his mark on the team's history. His trade to the Braves brought value back to the Cubs, showcasing the strategic moves that shape a team's trajectory.

Brian Dayett:

Dayett's brief stint with the Cubs saw him make an impact, including a pinch grand slam that won a game against the Reds. His coaching career post-playing days further contributed to the development of young talent.

Lee Elia:

Elia's management of the Cubs in the early '80s is remembered for his infamous tirade, but his true legacy lies in his dedication to the game. His years of coaching and managing post-Cubs are a testament to his passion.

Vic Harris:

Traded to the Cubs as part of the Bill Madlock deal, Harris started as the team's second baseman but faced challenges. His post-MLB career saw him return to his hometown, working in the aerospace industry.

Davey Johnson:

A top second baseman for the Orioles and Braves, Johnson's acquisition by the Cubs in 1978 was a strategic move. His impressive stats and long managing career speak to his impact on the game.

Carlos Lezcano:

Lezcano's brief MLB career with the Cubs didn't pan out as hoped, but his managing career in the minors for 19 seasons showcases his dedication to the sport.

Jim Marshall:

Marshall's management of the Cubs from 1974-76 was just one chapter in his baseball journey. His interleague trade in 1959 made history, and his scouting career in Asia further contributed to the global reach of the game.

Brian Matusz:

Matusz's short stint with the Cubs ended tragically with his untimely death at 37. His story is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment.

Yoervis Medina:

Acquired by the Cubs in 2015, Medina's MLB career was brief, but his continued participation in winter ball in Venezuela kept his love for the game alive.

Nate Oliver:

Oliver's acquisition by the Cubs in 1969 saw him play a supporting role, but his start at second base in a 19-0 win over the Padres is a memorable moment.

Jim Todd:

Todd's time with the Cubs was marked by his impressive ERA, and his post-baseball career in real estate showcases the diverse paths former players take.

Carl Warwick:

Warwick's playing career took him to multiple teams before joining the Cubs. Post-retirement, he became a successful real estate investor and a leader in the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association.

As we remember these men, let's not forget the impact they had, both on and off the field. Their stories are a testament to the rich history of the Chicago Cubs and the beautiful game of baseball. Rest in peace, Cubs family.

And this is the part most people miss... It's not just about the wins and losses. It's about the human stories, the journeys, and the impact these individuals had on the game we love. So, let's keep their memories alive and continue to celebrate their legacies.