Remembering Scott Adams: The Legacy of Dilbert and Its Creator (2026)

The world of satire and office humor has lost one of its most iconic voices. Scott Adams, the mastermind behind the beloved comic strip Dilbert, has passed away at 68, leaving behind a legacy that both celebrated and skewered the absurdities of white-collar life. But here’s where it gets controversial: Adams’ later years were marked by a stunning fall from grace, sparked by remarks that divided his audience and ultimately led to the collapse of his once-unstoppable empire. Let’s dive into the story of a man who made us laugh at our desk jobs—and the polarizing turn that left many scratching their heads.

Adams’ Dilbert was more than just a comic strip; it was a cultural phenomenon. With its mouthless, bespectacled protagonist in a perpetually curled red tie, the series captured the daily frustrations of cubicle dwellers everywhere. At its peak, Dilbert appeared in 2,000 newspapers across 70 countries and 25 languages, becoming a global symbol of workplace absurdity. The strip’s popularity spawned bestselling books, merchandise, commercials, and even an animated TV series voiced by Daniel Stern. In 1997, Adams received the prestigious Reuben Award from the National Cartoonist Society, and Dilbert became the first fictional character to grace Time magazine’s list of the most influential Americans. The magazine praised the character as a ‘mouthpiece for the lessons we’ve accumulated—but are too afraid to express—in our effort to avoid cubicular homicide.’

But this is the part most people miss: Adams’ career took a dramatic turn in 2023 when he made controversial remarks about Black Americans, labeling them as members of a ‘hate group’ and declaring he would no longer ‘help’ them. While he later claimed his statements were hyperbolic, his continued defense of his views led to widespread backlash. Newspapers swiftly dropped Dilbert, and his distributor, Andrews McMeel Universal, severed ties. The Sun Chronicle in Massachusetts left the comic’s space blank as a statement against racism, and a planned book was scrapped. ‘He’s not being canceled,’ said fellow cartoonist Bill Holbrook. ‘He’s experiencing the consequences of expressing his views.’

Adams didn’t back down. He relaunched Dilbert as Dilbert Reborn on Rumble, a platform popular with conservatives and far-right groups, and hosted a podcast, Real Coffee, where he discussed political and social issues. He even weighed in on free speech debates, notably after Jimmy Kimmel’s show was suspended for controversial comments. ‘Would I like some revenge? Yes,’ Adams said. ‘But that doesn’t mean I should pursue it. Doesn’t mean the world’s a better place if it happens.’

And here’s where it gets even more thought-provoking: Was Adams a victim of cancel culture, or did he simply face the natural repercussions of his words? His death has reignited this debate, with figures like former President Donald Trump remembering him as a ‘Great Influencer’ who ‘bravely fought a long battle against a terrible disease.’ Adams’ ex-wife, Shelly Miles, announced his passing on social media, sharing his final words: ‘I had an amazing life. I gave it everything I had.’

As we reflect on Adams’ legacy, it’s impossible to ignore the complexity of his story. He made us laugh, he made us think, and he left us with a question: Can we separate the art from the artist? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—this is one conversation that’s far from over.