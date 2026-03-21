Remembering Sandy Steers: The Woman Behind Big Bear Eagles' Fame (2026)

The world of wildlife enthusiasts has lost a beloved figure with the passing of Sandy Steers, the dedicated executive director of Friends of Big Bear Valley. Steers was instrumental in bringing the captivating lives of Big Bear eagles Jackie and Shadow to a global audience, offering an intimate view of their daily routines and the precious eaglets they've raised over the years. Her work was a beacon for many, illuminating the wonders of nature and the importance of conservation. But here's where it gets emotional: Steers' passing has left a void, not just for the organization she led, but for the countless fans who found solace and inspiration in the eagles' journey. As we reflect on her legacy, we're reminded of the power of individual contributions to the greater good. And this is the part most people miss: behind every successful conservation effort is a dedicated soul like Sandy, whose passion and commitment make a lasting impact. Her absence will be deeply felt, but her spirit will continue to soar through the eagles' graceful flight, a testament to the enduring bond between humans and nature.