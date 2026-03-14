Remembering Michael Louis Embro: A Tribute to a Legendary Drummer (2026)

It’s hard to imagine a world without the laughter and rhythm of Michael Louis Embro, but on January 5th, 2026, at the age of 63, we were forced to face that reality. His absence leaves a void that no drumbeat can fill.

For 37 years, Michael was the devoted husband of Rosanna (Reginato), a partnership built on love and shared joy. He was a proud father to Nick and Carly, and his role as Papa to Easton and Sophia brought him immeasurable happiness. As the son of the late Louis and Maria (Drenters) Embro, and son-in-law to Adele and the late Nico Reginato, he carried his family legacy with honor. Michael was also a cherished brother to Louie, and though his sister Fina preceded him in death, her memory remained alive in his heart. His extended family, including brother-in-law Frank Pelligrini, Deborah Embro, Ed Reginato, Louisa and Dino Moretto, and Dino and Kathleen Reginato, will deeply miss his presence. As a fun-loving uncle to Frankie, Max, Kayla, Jordan, Kristian, Brendan, Adam, Jessica, Julia, and Jaime, he left an indelible mark on their lives.

But here’s where it gets even more remarkable: Michael’s circle extended far beyond family. His friends, especially his closest companions—Mike Carlo, Mike Campagnolo, John de Souza, and Dave Carlo—will forever cherish the memories they shared. And this is the part most people miss: Michael wasn’t just a friend; he was a source of joy, always striving to make those around him laugh and smile. It was his life’s mission, and he fulfilled it with unwavering dedication.

Professionally, Michael was a man of commitment. He spent over 30 years at Owens Corning, followed by 8 years at Barzotti Woodworking, where his work ethic shone. Yet, his true passion lay in music. As a drummer in several bands, including his time touring with Razor, he was a legend in the heavy metal world—a title he wore with pride. Whether jamming in the basement on Carden Street, Mike Carlo’s basement, or on stage, he lived for the music and the camaraderie it brought.

But here’s the controversial part: While the world knew him as a legendary drummer, his family knew him as something even greater—a man whose love for them was his greatest masterpiece. His home was his sanctuary, and his family was his heart. This duality—the global icon and the devoted family man—is what made Michael so extraordinary.

As we say goodbye, we hold onto the memories and the legacy he leaves behind. Visitation will be held at Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Hart Chapel (1099 Gordon St. Guelph) on January 11, 2026, from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, and on January 12, 2026, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 11:00 am. But before we go, let’s ask ourselves: What’s the greatest legacy we can leave behind? Is it the work we do, the music we create, or the love we share? Michael’s life invites us to reflect—and perhaps, to start living a little more like him. Keep on rockin’, M-bro. Love you always and forever, Mike/Dad/Papa.