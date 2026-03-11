Remembering Mark Farnworth: Preston North End's Beloved Safety Officer (2026)

A beloved member of the Preston North End football club community has passed away, leaving a profound impact on the team and its fans. Mark Farnworth, a dedicated ground safety officer, was a pillar of support and respect within the club and the wider community. His passing has left a void that will be deeply felt by all connected to the club.

Farnworth's journey began with a 24-year career in the Lancashire Police before joining Preston North End in 2013. As ground safety officer, he supervised stewards and managed critical aspects such as crowd control and fan safety on match days. His commitment to ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all fans was unparalleled.

Beyond his footballing duties, Farnworth was an active and beloved member of the St Gregory's Catholic Club in Preston. His love for bowling and horse racing brought him joy and allowed him to organize trips to race courses across the UK with the bowling team. He was described as a 'big man with a heart of gold,' possessing a unique ability to empathize with people and offer them the right words of support.

The club chairman, Alan Hamilton, expressed his deep admiration for Farnworth, stating, 'He was just lovable.' The club's statement emphasized the profound impact of his passing, noting that every member of the club was 'distraught' and that his death was a testament to the respect he commanded within the club and the community.

Farnworth's legacy extends beyond his professional achievements. He was a devoted family man, leaving behind his wife, Deborah, and five children, as well as eight grandchildren. The club extended its thoughts and prayers to his family, acknowledging the deep love and respect he received from his loved ones and friends.

As the club mourns the loss of a cherished colleague, fans and teammates alike reflect on the positive influence Farnworth had on their lives. His passing serves as a reminder of the importance of community and the lasting impact individuals can have on their surroundings. The club's tribute to Farnworth is a testament to the power of human connection and the enduring legacy of a man who touched many lives.