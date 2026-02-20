The art world mourns the loss of Jon Kudelka, a renowned Tasmanian cartoonist and illustrator who passed away at the age of 53 due to brain cancer. Kudelka's talent was celebrated through numerous accolades, including two Walkley Awards and the title of Cartoonist of the Year from the Museum of Australian Democracy. His work graced the pages of esteemed publications such as the Hobart Mercury, The Australian, and The Saturday Paper, captivating readers with his unique style and sharp wit. Kudelka's impact extended beyond the pages of newspapers; he was a beloved figure in his community, admired for his compassion and dry humor. His passing has left a void in the art world, with colleagues and fans alike expressing their grief and appreciation for his contributions. As we remember Jon Kudelka, we celebrate his enduring legacy and the joy he brought to countless lives through his art.
Remembering Jon Kudelka: A Tribute to the Walkley-Winning Cartoonist (2026)
