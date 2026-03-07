Remembering John Mulrooney: Stand-Up Legend, Late Night Host, and More | Tribute to a Comedy Icon (2026)

John Mulrooney, a beloved stand-up comedian and late-night host, passed away at the age of 67. Born in Brooklyn, Mulrooney's career began in the 1980s, and he quickly became a fixture in the local comedy scene. His energetic performances at venues like the Improv, Comic Strip, and Laugh Factory earned him a reputation for his boisterous style and extensive experience. Mulrooney's success on the club circuit led him to Hollywood, where he hosted several nationally syndicated television shows, including 'Comedy Tonight,' 'The Late Show,' and 'Comic Strip Live.' His work was featured on major networks like HBO, Showtime, A&E, and Comedy Central, and he even portrayed Jack Paar in the 1989 musical 'Great Balls of Fire!'.

Beyond his comedic talents, Mulrooney was a versatile artist. He transitioned to radio, co-hosting morning and afternoon shows in Albany, Cleveland, and New York City. In a surprising career shift, he became a police officer from 2010 to 2024, showcasing his adaptability and dedication to serving his community. His obituary highlights his unwavering commitment to his craft and his loyalty to his friends, emphasizing his impact on countless lives through laughter and his unique spirit.

Comedian Andrew Dice Clay paid tribute to Mulrooney's resilience and determination, praising his unwavering dedication to the craft. "He never gave up, he never stopped trying," Clay wrote. "Not everybody climbs to the top, and not everybody becomes a superstar. John was a great, great comedian, a pilot, a boxer, and a dedicated police officer for the last 25 years." Mulrooney's legacy is a testament to his enduring talent and the lasting impact he had on the entertainment industry.