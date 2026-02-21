Remembering Jim Furlong: Grey Cup Champion and Stampeders Legend Passes Away at 85 (2026)

A Canadian football legend has passed away, leaving behind an impressive legacy. Jim Furlong, a name synonymous with the Calgary Stampeders, has left an indelible mark on the sport. But his story is more than just numbers and accolades.

Furlong, a true all-rounder, was an exceptional linebacker, punter, and even dabbled in defensive line and receiver roles. His versatility knew no bounds! In a career spanning over a decade, he played an astonishing 174 games for the Stampeders, becoming a West Division all-star in 1965 and a Grey Cup champion in 1971. But here's where it gets remarkable: he ranks among the franchise's top 10 players for seasons played, a testament to his longevity and dedication.

Born in Winnipeg and later a resident of Lethbridge, Alberta, Furlong's impact on the field was undeniable. With 707 career punts totaling 28,898 yards, he is etched in the team's history as one of the all-time punting leaders. And that's not all; he also had an impressive 15 interceptions to his name.

A man of many talents, Furlong retired from professional football in 1974 and embarked on a new journey as a high school teacher in Vernon, British Columbia. But his love for the game never faded, as he continued to contribute as a minor football coach. This dedication to the sport and his community is truly admirable.

The Stampeders organization paid tribute to Furlong, with President Jay McNeil stating, "Jim was an integral part of our team's success... We are forever grateful for his contributions." And this is the part most people miss: the impact these athletes have on their teams and communities often extends far beyond the field.

As we remember Furlong, let's not only celebrate his athletic achievements but also the values he embodied. Do you think enough is being done to honor the legacies of sports icons like Furlong? Share your thoughts and keep the conversation going!