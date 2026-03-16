Remembering Jeff Galloway: runDisney's Training Legend and Olympian (2026)

The running world is mourning the loss of a true legend. Jeff Galloway, a 1972 Olympian and the beloved official training consultant for runDisney, has passed away at the age of 80. His family shared the news on his Facebook page, expressing their grief and gratitude for his impact on so many lives. But Galloway's story is not just about his remarkable achievements as an athlete and coach; it's also about the controversial topic of his health struggles and how he overcame them. His heart attack in 2021, which he attributed to Agent Orange exposure during his Navy service, sparked debates about the long-term effects of military service on health.

Galloway's journey began in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he was born in 1945. He went on to compete in the 10,000 meters at the 1972 Munich Olympics and won the first-ever Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta in 1970. But it was his work as a coach and mentor that truly made a difference.

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In 1974, Galloway started teaching a fitness class at Florida State University, where he discovered the Run-Walk-Run method. This innovative approach, which involves alternating running and walking, has since become a game-changer for runners worldwide. His insight not only helped non-runners stay injury-free but also inspired millions to push their limits and achieve their fitness goals.

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Galloway's impact on runDisney was immense. As the official training consultant for decades, he became a familiar and beloved figure to Disney race participants. He appeared at race expos, led training clinics, and provided tailored training plans for Disney's half marathons and marathons. For many, his Run-Walk-Run method was the key to completing their first Disney race.

His family's tribute on Facebook captured the essence of Galloway's magic: "Jeff had an almost supernatural ability to look at any person, any age, any fitness level... and see not what they were, but what they could become, in fitness and in life."

Galloway's legacy will live on through the countless lives he inspired and the running community he helped build. His story is a testament to the power of perseverance, mentorship, and the belief that anyone can achieve their goals. As we remember him, let's also reflect on the impact of military service on health and the importance of supporting those who have served.

What are your thoughts on Galloway's legacy and the controversial topic of military service and health? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Remembering Jeff Galloway: runDisney's Training Legend and Olympian (2026)

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