Remembering Jane Baer: Iconic Animator of Disney Classics and More (2026)

A true legend in the world of animation has passed away. Jane Baer, an animator who left an indelible mark on classics like Sleeping Beauty, The Rescuers, and the iconic Who Framed Roger Rabbit, has left us at the age of 91.

But here's where it gets controversial... or rather, inspiring. Jane's journey wasn't just about working on these iconic films; it was about building an animation empire that challenged the status quo.

In 1984, Jane and her husband, Dale, founded Baer Animation, a fully independent animation facility, a rare feat in the industry. Under her supervision, the studio expanded to include every aspect of animation production, from digital ink and paint to recording and effects.

And this is the part most people miss: Jane's studio wasn't just a business; it was a powerhouse, employing over 100 artists and personnel at its peak.

Baer Animation's reach extended far and wide, shooting major portions of Disney's The Little Mermaid and The Prince and the Pauper, as well as collaborating with Warner Bros. Animation and Hanna-Barbera.

Jane's journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and vision. She continued to lead the company even after her husband's departure in the early 1990s, retiring only in the early 2000s.

Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Jane's animation career began as an assistant animator on Sleeping Beauty, working alongside Disney's legendary 'Nine Old Men.' Her talent and passion led her to work on numerous animated series and films, including The Fox and the Hound and The Black Cauldron.

But it's not just about the films; it's about the impact she had on the industry. Jane was a founding member of Women in Animation, a group that continues to advocate for gender equality in the field.

In her later years, Jane shared her wealth of knowledge with the next generation of animators, inspiring them to dream big.

And here's a fun fact: Jane was also proud of her studio's victory in the Animation Beach Volleyball League, beating out industry giants like Hanna-Barbara and Disney Feature Animation Studios for three consecutive years.

Jane Baer's legacy will live on through her work, her studio, and the countless animators she inspired.

So, what do you think? Is Jane Baer's story an inspiring tale of perseverance and vision, or does it highlight the challenges and triumphs of a woman in a male-dominated industry? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!