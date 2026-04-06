Remembering Eric Dane: A Heartfelt Tribute from His Wife and Daughters (2026)

Eric Dane's wife, Rebecca Gayheart, has posted heartwarming tribute photos after his death, focusing on the good times they shared. The actress and model shared smiling photos of Eric with their daughters, Billie and Georgina, who are now teenagers. Rebecca's photos capture memorable moments, from snowy days to tired mornings in bed, showcasing Eric's joy as a father and his girls' adoration for him. Despite their separation in 2018 and her dismissal of the divorce petition in 2025, Rebecca's tribute highlights the love and happiness they shared. Eric's final love letter, a Netflix special, immortalized his last words and included a heartfelt goodbye to his daughters. However, it's also worth noting that Eric was involved in a relationship with another woman, Janell Shirtcliff, near the end of his life, who posted in his honor. Eric Dane passed away at the age of 53 after a heartbreaking battle with ALS. His death has sparked a range of emotions and discussions, with many reflecting on the love and joy he brought to those around him. As we remember Eric, we're reminded of the importance of cherishing every moment and expressing our love and gratitude for those who have touched our lives.