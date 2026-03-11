Remembering Craig: Kenya's Iconic Super Tusker Elephant and His Legacy | Wildlife Conservation (2026)

In a heart-wrenching loss for conservationists, Kenya bids farewell to Craig, the beloved 'super tusker' elephant, who passed away at the age of 54. Craig's remarkable life in the wild became a symbol of Kenya's successful conservation efforts, but his passing has sparked a debate about the delicate balance between human and wildlife coexistence. As we reflect on Craig's legacy, we must ask: How can we ensure the protection of these majestic creatures while also addressing the challenges they pose to human communities?

Craig, a bull elephant renowned for his immense tusks and calm demeanor, lived in the picturesque Amboseli National Park, a popular safari destination in southern Kenya. His tusks, weighing over 45 kilograms each, were a sight to behold, and his presence attracted tourists and conservationists alike. The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) described Craig as a 'legendary super tusker' and a symbol of the country's conservation achievements.

However, the KWS also acknowledged the challenges that come with having such iconic elephants. Craig's prominence led to his adoption by the beer brand East African Breweries in 2021, highlighting the collaboration between conservation groups and businesses. But this also brought attention to the elephant's impact on the local ecosystem and the need for careful management.

The elephant population in Kenya has been on the rise, with 42,072 elephants in 2025, up from 36,280 in 2021. While this is a positive trend, it has also led to human-wildlife conflict, particularly in areas like Mwea National Reserve, where the elephant population grew so rapidly that it overwhelmed the ecosystem. This resulted in the relocation of approximately 100 elephants in 2024, a controversial decision that sparked debates about the best course of action.

Craig's passing has brought these issues to the forefront, raising questions about the future of elephant conservation in Kenya. As we mourn his loss, we must also consider the complex relationship between humans and wildlife and find ways to coexist harmoniously.