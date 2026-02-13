Remembering Catherine O'Hara: A Tribute to the Iconic Actress (2026)

A beloved icon of comedy and film has left us. Actress Catherine O'Hara, renowned for her unforgettable roles, has passed away at the age of 71.

It's with a heavy heart that we share the news of Catherine O'Hara's passing. The Emmy Award-winning actress, whose career spanned decades and gifted us with some of the most memorable characters in cinematic history, died on Friday, January 30, 2026. While details surrounding her death have not yet been released, her manager confirmed the sad news.

O'Hara was a true chameleon on screen, effortlessly transforming into a vast array of characters. Many will fondly remember her as the eccentric and over-the-top artist Delia Deetz in the 1988 Tim Burton classic "Beetlejuice", a role that showcased her incredible comedic timing and unique flair. Just as iconic was her portrayal of the frantic, loving mother Kate McCallister in the holiday blockbuster "Home Alone" (1990), a performance that resonated deeply with audiences and became a staple of family movie nights.

But here's where it gets truly remarkable: O'Hara's talent wasn't confined to these beloved films. Her more recent work garnered immense critical acclaim, particularly her role as the flamboyant and hilariously out-of-touch Moira Rose in the hit comedy series "Schitt's Creek". This performance, alongside co-stars Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy, earned her a Primetime Emmy Award in 2020 and a Golden Globe in 2021, proving her enduring ability to captivate and delight.

And this is the part most people miss: O'Hara's journey in entertainment began much earlier. Born Catherine Anne O'Hara on March 4, 1954, in Toronto, Ontario, she was one of seven children. Her early career was forged in the fires of Canadian television sketch comedy, landing a role on "Second City Television" (SCTV) in 1974. According to the official "SCTV" website, she actually auditioned two years prior and stepped into the spotlight, famously replacing the legendary Gilda Radner. On "SCTV," O'Hara honed her incredible skills, showcasing her versatility through spot-on impersonations of stars like Meryl Streep, Brooke Shields, and Lucille Ball, while also creating memorable characters such as Lola Heatherton and Dusty Towne. Her contributions extended to writing, where she earned her first Primetime Emmy in 1982 for outstanding writing in a variety or music program.

With a career boasting over 100 roles across television and film, Catherine O'Hara has left an indelible mark on the entertainment landscape. Her ability to blend sharp wit with profound emotional depth made her a truly singular talent.

