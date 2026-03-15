Remembering Bob Wallace: A Life Dedicated to Harness Racing and Beyond (2026)

Robert "Bob" Wallace, a beloved member of the Dieppe, New Brunswick community, passed away on January 24, 2026, at the age of 79. He left behind a legacy of love and respect, as well as a profound impact on the harness racing world. Born in Moncton, New Brunswick, Bob was the son of the late Nellie (MacDonald) and Harry Wallace. He is survived by his devoted wife, Sandra, and his children, Jeff and Kim, who will forever cherish his memory. Bob's family also includes his brother, Harry (Laverna), and their five grandchildren, Deklan, Kaleb, Tristan, Nicholas, and Adam, as well as his great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins, who will carry on his spirit. Bob was predeceased by his daughter, Krista, and his sister, Brenda.

Bob's passion for harness racing began at a young age. Before turning 10, he and his friend Bob Roach would eagerly attend races in Dieppe, often walking or hitchhiking from the west end if they couldn't secure a ride with his father. In 1978, his brother Harry introduced him to the world of ownership, training, and driving. That year marked the beginning of his family with Sandra, and he embarked on a successful racing career. From 1978 to 1985, Bob drove with remarkable statistics: 160 career starts, 17 wins, 22 second-place finishes, and 20 thirds, earning an impressive $6,352. He eventually transitioned from the track to the Judge's Stand at Champlain Raceway from 1984 to 1991, where his expertise and fairness were invaluable. Bob's dedication to the sport led him to become a Senior Judge with the Maritime Provinces Harness Racing Commission, earning the respect of his peers and colleagues.

Beyond harness racing, Bob's life was filled with diverse interests and contributions. He was a graduate of Harrison Trimble High School and Husson College in Maine, where he worked as a teacher for 30 years (1971-2002). During this time, he also coached the JV Boys and Senior Girls Basketball teams, showcasing his versatility and commitment to education and sports. Bob's professionalism, fairness, and calm demeanor made him a respected figure in the racing industry, and his willingness to mentor new officials left a lasting impact on those he worked with. In 2017, his peers recognized his dedication by voting him as the MPHRC Official of the Year.

Bob's contributions extended beyond the racetrack. He was always ready to assist the Commission in rule development, training sessions, and the annual Stretch Drive Golf Tournament. His knowledge, understanding, and support were invaluable to the industry, and his colleagues will deeply miss his presence. Bob's passions also included fishing, golf, and basketball, reflecting his well-rounded personality and love for life.

As per his wishes, a celebration of Bob's life will take place at Ferguson's Funeral Home in Moncton, New Brunswick, on February 1, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. A private burial will follow at Life Celebration Green Cemetery in Renaud Mills, New Brunswick. Standardbred Canada invites everyone to offer their condolences to Bob's family and friends during this difficult time, honoring his legacy and the positive impact he had on so many lives.