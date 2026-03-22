Remembering Bob Rosenfarb: A Comedy Writer's Legacy (2026)

Renowned television writer and producer Bob Rosenfarb, known for his work on iconic 90s comedies 'Who's the Boss?' and 'Step by Step,' passed away at the age of 74. His family announced his death on Tuesday, marking the end of a remarkable career in television comedy.

Rosenfarb's contributions to the small screen were extensive and diverse. He wrote and produced for the beloved sitcom 'Who's the Boss?' during its final two seasons, showcasing his talent for crafting engaging storylines. His work on 'Step by Step,' which aired for six seasons, further solidified his place in the industry. Additionally, he contributed to numerous other acclaimed shows, including 'Head of the Class,' 'St. Elsewhere,' 'Cagney & Lacey,' and 'The Golden Girls.'

Born in Brooklyn and raised in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, Rosenfarb's journey to Hollywood began after graduating from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He started as a bartender in Los Angeles, but his passion for comedy led him to write a spec script for 'Mork & Mindy,' which caught the attention of producers. His big break came in 1982 when he sold an idea for an episode of 'Archie Bunker's Place.'

In the 1980s, Rosenfarb ventured into the world of animation, writing for popular shows like 'The Get Along Gang,' 'Heathcliff & the Catillac Cats,' and 'The Wuzzles.' He also lent his writing skills to live-action sitcoms such as 'The Ellen Burstyn Show,' 'Free Spirit,' 'The Upper Hand,' and '100 Deeds for Eddie McDowd.'

Beyond his professional achievements, Rosenfarb was cherished for his warm and humorous personality. His family described him as a man filled with joy, humor, and love, who valued his family, friends, and the collaborative spirit of comedy. His wit and warmth will be remembered by those who knew him.

The entertainment industry has lost a talented writer and producer, but his legacy will live on through the laughter and joy his work brought to audiences worldwide. A memorial service is planned for Friday, and donations in his memory can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, reflecting his commitment to supporting medical research.