Remembering Berlin Nightclub: A Chicago Legacy (2026)

Remembering Chicago's Berlin Nightclub: A Hidden Gem

The Berlin Nightclub, a beloved establishment in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood, has closed its doors after nearly four decades. The space, once a hub for music, dance, and community, now stands empty, leaving a void in the city's nightlife scene. But what made Berlin so special, and what does its future hold?

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In this episode of Curious City, we delve into the memories and reflections of those who worked, danced, and made memories at the Berlin Nightclub. From the DJ booth to the dance floor, Berlin was more than just a bar; it was a secret sanctuary where people could express themselves freely.

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"It felt like a secret almost," says All The Way Kay, a DJ who spent over 15 years spinning tunes at Berlin. "It felt like something you wanted to keep close, because spaces like that are rare and precious."

We explore the impact of Berlin's closure on its employees, patrons, and the community at large. The story of Berlin's closure is also one of labor rights and unionization, as negotiations between the bar's owners and its unionizing employees broke down, leading to the club's permanent closure. The future of the space remains uncertain, leaving many to wonder what will take its place.

Join us as we revisit the memories and legacies of the Berlin Nightclub, and consider the impact of its closure on Chicago's cultural landscape.

Remembering Berlin Nightclub: A Chicago Legacy (2026)

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