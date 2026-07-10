Remembering Anthony Geary: A Tribute to the Iconic Luke Spencer (2026)

General Hospital (GH) is set to pay tribute to the late Anthony Geary, the iconic daytime actor who passed away in December 2025 at the age of 78. Geary, best known for his role as Luke Spencer, played the character on and off until his retirement in 2015. The show's special tribute will air next week, featuring a rebroadcast of Geary's last full episode as Luke, dedicated to him with a title card. However, fans have been vocal about wanting more to honor the significant loss of a beloved cast member.

ABC exec Nathan Varni acknowledged the fans' sentiments and promised a special tribute, writing on Twitter, "Our team is working on a loving montage to be included later in the month. Keep an eye out. RIP Tony Geary. 💔"

The tribute is set to air on Thursday, January 22, at the end of the episode. It will include a decades-spanning video collage of Geary's work as Luke and heartfelt statements from fellow cast members, including Genie Francis, his longtime love interest on the show. Francis, who was a teenager when she first worked with Geary, shared an emotional tribute, praising his acting prowess and describing him as a unique and passionate artist.

"He spoiled me for leading men for the rest of my life," she said. "I am crushed, I will miss him terribly, but I was so lucky to be his partner." The show's plans for honoring Geary extend beyond this week's tribute, with more special segments in the works to celebrate his legacy.