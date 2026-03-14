Remembering Andrew Clements: The Guardian's Beloved Classical Music Critic (2026)

A towering figure in classical music criticism has fallen. Andrew Clements, the revered Guardian music critic, passed away at 75, leaving behind an indelible mark on the world of music journalism. But his legacy is more than just words on a page.

Clements' journey began in 1993 when he joined The Guardian's arts team, taking the helm as chief music critic. His appointment was no ordinary feat; it was championed by the legendary pianist Alfred Brendel, who recognized Clements' profound understanding of contemporary music. And for over three decades, Clements' writing became a beacon for music enthusiasts, guiding them through the vast landscape of classical compositions.

His writing was a testament to his vast knowledge and genuine love for music. Each review was a treasure, earning him the utmost respect from his peers. Even as health challenges arose, he continued to grace the pages of The Guardian with his insights, his final CD review published just days before his passing.

But here's where Clements' story takes a fascinating turn. As a young flautist, a chance encounter with Pierre Boulez's work ignited a lifelong passion for contemporary music. This pivotal moment shaped his fearless approach to criticism, as he challenged conventions and championed the works of composers like Harrison Birtwistle, Hans Abrahamsen, Oliver Knussen, and Mark-Anthony Turnage. His advocacy for these artists was instrumental in their recognition within the industry.

Clements' career began at Faber music publishers and the Open University, following a physics degree from Cambridge. He later wrote for the New Statesman, Musical Times, and the Financial Times, before finding his long-term home at The Guardian. His writing extended beyond classical music, with a deep appreciation for solo piano music and a keen interest in nature, particularly birds, butterflies, and orchids.

Known for his gruff exterior, Clements was, in reality, a kind and warm-hearted individual. He was a supportive colleague, quick to praise, and always willing to share his insights. His ability to laugh at himself was a testament to his humility.

The Guardian's editor-in-chief, Katharine Viner, captured the essence of his work: "Andrew Clements' writing was a symphony of passion and precision. His reviews, born from a lifetime of dedicated listening, were not only enlightening but a true pleasure to read."

And this is the part most people miss: Clements' impact extended far beyond the pages of newspapers. His advocacy for contemporary music and his fearless criticism challenged the status quo, sparking conversations and shaping the way we appreciate music. But was his approach always fair, or did his strong opinions sometimes overshadow the artists' voices?

As we reflect on the life of Andrew Clements, let's not only celebrate his remarkable career but also continue the conversations he started. What do you think? Was Clements' bold style a necessary catalyst for change, or did it sometimes go too far? Share your thoughts in the comments, and let's keep the dialogue alive.