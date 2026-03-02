Remedy's 2025 Financials: Revenue Soars to €59.5M | Gaming Industry Analysis (2026)

Remedy's Financial Comeback: A Tale of Success and Setbacks

In a surprising turn of events, Remedy's financial results for 2025 have revealed a remarkable story of resilience and growth. Despite some challenges, the company's revenue has soared, reaching an impressive €59.5 million! But here's where it gets controversial...

Q4: A Spike in Success

The fourth quarter of 2025 witnessed a massive 46.3% increase in revenue, hitting €17 million! This surge was primarily driven by the success of Alan Wake 2 and Control, with royalties and game sales skyrocketing. Remedy's interim CEO, Markus Mäki, attributed this success to the higher revenue level, a significant improvement from the previous year's loss.

The Numbers Don't Lie

For Q4 2025:

- Revenue: €17 million (a massive 46.3% increase!)

- Operating Profit: €0.7 million (a positive turnaround from the €1.4 million loss in 2024)

And for the full fiscal year (FY) 2025:

- Revenue: €59.5 million (a 17% rise)

- Operating Loss: €14.9 million (compared to €4.3 million in 2024)

The Key Contributors

Remedy's financial report highlights that almost half of its Q4 revenue came from rising game sales and royalties. Alan Wake 2 and Control were the star performers, with Control: Resonant (formerly known as Control 2) stealing the show. The sequel's announcement at The Game Awards in December 2025 generated buzz and positive sentiment, with players eagerly adding it to their wishlists.

A New Chapter: Leadership Changes

In October 2025, Tera Virtala stepped down as CEO after a nine-year tenure, and Markus Mäki stepped in as the interim CEO. Fast forward to yesterday, and Remedy appointed Jean-Charles Gaudechon, a former Electronic Arts VP, as its new CEO. He will officially take the reins on March 1, 2026.

The Impact of Single-Player Games

Mäki emphasized the strong performance of Remedy's single-player games in the market, attributing the positive Q4 results to this. The announcement of Control: Resonant further boosted morale and sales.

Development Fees and Royalties

Looking at the full year, Remedy's revenue increase can be attributed to development fees for its Max Payne 1 & 2 remakes and Control: Resonant, as well as royalties from Alan Wake 2 and sales revenue from FBC: Firebreak, including subscription service agreements. The company reported overall development fees of €32.9 million, while game sales and revenue reached €26.6 million.

Self-Publishing: A Risky Move?

In June 2025, Remedy took a bold step by self-publishing its first title, FBC: Firebreak, a three-player co-op spin-off from Control. However, the game fell short of expectations, leading to a profit warning later in the year. Remedy recognized a non-cash impairment of €14.9 million, representing the majority of Firebreak's capitalised development costs and publishing rights.

Adjusting Outlooks

As a result of Firebreak's underperformance, Remedy had to adjust its 2025 outlook. The company had initially expected an increase in operating profit from the previous year, but the non-cash impairment resulted in a recorded loss.

And This is the Part Most People Miss...

While Remedy's financial results showcase a successful year overall, it's important to note the challenges faced with FBC: Firebreak. This highlights the risks and rewards of self-publishing and the impact it can have on a company's outlook.

