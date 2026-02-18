Remco Evenepoel Smashes UAE Tour 2026 Time Trial | 42-Second Gap on Isaac del Toro! (2026)

The UAE Tour 2026 just got a whole lot more exciting! In a dramatic turn of events, Remco Evenepoel dominated the key time trial, leaving his competitors in the dust. But here's the real shocker: he's now over 30 seconds ahead of his closest rival, Isaac del Toro, after just two stages!

Stage 2, a 12-kilometer desert trial in Al Hudayriyat, was no walk in the park. The stage proved to be a real test, and the results were far from predictable. Evenepoel, the Belgian powerhouse, set an early time that none of his rivals could beat. His closest competitor, Joshua Tarling, came within 6 seconds, but that's where the challenge ended. Evenepoel's average speed of over 56 km/h speaks volumes about his performance.

But the story doesn't end there. The time trial has shaken up the overall classification. Luke Plapp, another GC rider, finished 26 seconds behind Evenepoel, securing a spot in the Top 10. Meanwhile, del Toro lost valuable time, crossing the line 42 seconds behind the leader. This puts him at a significant disadvantage, starting the next stage with a 32- second gap to make up.

And this is where it gets even more intriguing. Stage 3 promises to be a game-changer with the race's first summit finish in Jebel Mobrah. The final 6 kilometers will test the riders with a grueling 12% average gradient. Will Evenepoel extend his lead, or will his rivals rise to the challenge? The battle for the yellow jersey is on, and the margins are only expected to grow. But is it a done deal for Evenepoel, or can we expect a comeback story?

Stay tuned as the UAE Tour unfolds, and feel free to share your predictions in the comments. Who do you think will conquer the summit finish? Will the current leader maintain his dominance, or is there a dark horse waiting to emerge?