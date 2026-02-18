The Trofeo Serra Tramuntana race was a thrilling spectacle, with Remco Evenepoel showcasing his exceptional skills. But here's where it gets controversial... Despite the race's challenging nature, Evenepoel's dominance was undeniable. With a solo breakaway of over 50km, he secured back-to-back wins in the Challenge Mallorca, leaving his competitors in awe. How did he do it? Let's dive into the details and explore the strategies that made this victory possible.

Evenepoel's performance was a testament to his versatility. After Red Bull's team time trial triumph, he demonstrated his time trial prowess, soloing into the finish in Santuari de Lluc with a substantial lead. His attack on the Coll de Sóller and subsequent overtaking of the early break showcased his tactical brilliance. But it wasn't just his solo efforts that made the difference; Evenepoel's ability to push the pace and maintain his lead over the course of the race was remarkable.

The race unfolded with a fierce battle for the lead during the first 50km. Several groups and splits emerged, but it was the group of seven riders who established themselves in the lead. Despite facing challenges and a tight peloton, Evenepoel's strategy was clear: to push the pace and create a gap. And he did just that, launching an attack on the Coll de Sóller and setting a pace that only a few could follow.

As the race progressed, Evenepoel's lead grew, and the chasing peloton struggled to keep up. With 30km to go, he had a lead of 1:35, and the peloton began to splinter with single-rider attacks. The final 20km saw the chasers absorbed back into the peloton, except for Samuele Battistella, who was caught a few kilometres later. Evenepoel's lead was approaching two minutes, and it was clear that he was on his way to victory.

The final climb, the 8.4km Coll de sa Batalla, saw the attacks increase from the bunch, but Evenepoel was out of touching distance. The battle for second place ensued, with António Morgado, Mathys Rondel, and Christian Scaroni vying for the podium. Morgado narrowly sprinted for second ahead of Scaroni, while Evenepoel had already taken the spoils almost two minutes earlier.

This victory was a testament to Evenepoel's skill and strategy. His ability to push the pace, create a gap, and maintain his lead over the course of the race was remarkable. While some may argue that his dominance was too much, there's no denying that he executed his plan flawlessly.