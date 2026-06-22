Regulating Australia's Funeral Industry: One Family's Unacceptable Experience (2026)

The recent tragedy of Jessica Collard Horan's death has brought to light a deeply concerning issue within Australia's funeral industry: a lack of regulation and inconsistent standards of care. This case, involving a grieving mother's unacceptable experience with a regional funeral director, highlights the urgent need for reform. It's time to address the systemic problems that allow such neglect and disrespect towards the deceased and their families.

The story of Kerry Collard's harrowing journey is a stark reminder of the power dynamics at play in the funeral industry. When faced with the loss of her daughter, Ms. Collard's requests for a family viewing and proper care of Jessica's remains were met with repeated denials and a lack of support from multiple authorities. This situation underscores the vulnerability of families in the hands of funeral providers, who often have little recourse when their loved ones are mistreated.

The findings from the second funeral provider's condition report paint a grim picture. Jessica's body, upon arrival, was in a state of neglect, with her hair heavily matted and filled with debris, wounds left untreated, and her mouth and nose in a compromised state. This level of care is far from acceptable and raises serious questions about the industry's standards.

The fact that funeral directors can enter the profession with minimal barriers and no national training requirements is deeply troubling. As Funerals Australia president Asha Dooley points out, the industry's current setup allows inexperienced individuals to operate with little oversight. This lack of regulation enables subpar practices and puts families at risk.

The absence of a unified regulatory body and national standards means that the funeral industry operates in a legal gray area. While funeral directors can voluntarily register with organizations like Funerals Australia or the National Funeral Directors Association of Australia, these self-imposed standards are not legally binding. This voluntary approach has led to a patchwork of inconsistent practices across the country.

To address this crisis, we must advocate for comprehensive regulation and national frameworks. The industry needs a centralized body to set and enforce standards, ensuring that every funeral director undergoes proper training and is held accountable for their actions. Additionally, a registration system for all funeral care providers would provide transparency and protect families from unscrupulous practitioners.

In conclusion, the case of Jessica Collard Horan's death serves as a wake-up call for Australia's funeral industry. It is time to prioritize the well-being of the deceased and their families by implementing stricter regulations and national standards. Only through such measures can we ensure that the funeral industry upholds the dignity and respect that the deceased and their loved ones deserve.