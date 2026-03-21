Reform UK Wales Leader Dan Thomas: Living in Bath, Not Wales? | Political Controversy Explained (2026)

Here’s a shocking revelation that’s bound to raise eyebrows: the newly appointed leader of Reform UK Wales doesn’t actually live in Wales—he’s settled in a £1 million home near Bath, England. But here’s where it gets controversial: despite claims that he’s returned to his Welsh roots, the reality paints a different picture, one that’s sparking accusations of misrepresentation and even deceit. Let’s dive into the details.

Dan Thomas, a former Conservative leader of Barnet Council in London, was unveiled by Nigel Farage on February 5 as his handpicked choice to lead Reform UK in Wales. Farage, speaking at a Newport event, painted Thomas as a homegrown hero: ‘He’s come back to the Valleys, back to his home, because he loves Wales. He wants his children to grow up Welsh.’ And this is the part most people miss: Farage emphasized Thomas’s ‘battle-hardened experience’ in managing large budgets, a skill he honed during his tenure in Barnet. But is this narrative entirely accurate?

Thomas, born in Blackwood, declared at the Newport conference, ‘After 27 years, I’m back home, raising my two boys in the south Wales valleys. I’ve come back to where I belong.’ Yet, a source has revealed to us that Thomas and his family moved from London to Bath last year, not Wales. They sold their Edgware home for a substantial profit and purchased a £1 million property in Bath, where Thomas now works for a major financial institution. Is this a calculated misdirection, or simply a misunderstanding?

The timing of Thomas’s move is also noteworthy. He resigned from Barnet Council at the end of last year after 19 years, citing a desire to raise his young sons in the countryside and be closer to family in south Wales. However, his successor, Cllr Peter Zinkin, confirmed that Thomas moved to the West Country, not Wales, and has been working remotely from Bath. Does this align with the narrative of a leader deeply rooted in Wales?

Labour MS Alun Davies didn’t hold back, stating, ‘Reform’s narrative has been built on a fraud and a lie.’ He pointed out the irony of Reform UK’s past leadership, recalling that when the party was UKIP, it was led by Neil Hamilton, who lived in Wiltshire. Davies quipped, ‘At this rate, they’ll have a leader who actually lives in Wales by 2050.’ Is this a fair criticism, or an overreaction?

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We reached out to Reform UK’s press team with several pressing questions, including why Thomas’s residency in Bath wasn’t disclosed and whether he intends to claim his father’s Blackwood home as his primary residence to meet Senedd eligibility requirements. Despite our inquiries, we’ve received no response. What do you think? Is this a minor oversight, or a significant breach of trust?

This situation raises broader questions about political transparency and the expectations voters have of their leaders. Should a party leader representing Wales actually live there, or is it enough to have emotional or familial ties? We want to hear from you—share your thoughts in the comments below. Is Dan Thomas’s residency a deal-breaker, or is there more to the story than meets the eye?

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