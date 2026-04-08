Keir Starmer, the UK's Prime Minister, has strongly criticized Reform UK's stance on the Equality Act, calling their plans to repeal it 'shocking' and 'un-British'. In a pre-recorded interview with BBC Breakfast, Starmer emphasized the legislation's significance, highlighting its decades-long protection of women's rights and its core British values. He argued that Reform UK's proposal would send women back to the 'old days' when they were not treated equally. Starmer also addressed the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, advocating for transparency and accountability. He urged Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to cooperate with authorities in the UK and the US, stating that anyone with relevant information should come forward. Additionally, Starmer defended the government's decision to reinstate local council elections in May, citing legal advice. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of equality and the rule of law, stating that 'everybody is equal under the law, and nobody is above the law'. This stance has sparked debate, with some questioning Reform UK's commitment to equality and others supporting their call for reform. The controversy surrounding the Equality Act and the Epstein scandal has invited public discussion and commentary, encouraging citizens to voice their opinions and engage in constructive dialogue.
Reform UK's Equality Act Plans: Starmer Slams 'Shocking' & 'Un-British' Proposal! (2026)
References
- https://www.theguardian.com/science/2026/feb/16/nhs-children-mmr-vaccine-measles-vaccination-reform-pharmacies
- https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cd037p0z1gxo
- https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cgqg92ll8vqo
- https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2026/feb/19/reform-uk-equalities-act-shocking-and-unbritish-says-starmer
- https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2026/feb/14/uk-bad-weather-rain-flood-warnings-struggling-business
- https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2026/feb/22/lobbyist-apco-report-thinktank-labour-together-guardian-reporter
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