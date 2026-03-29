Referee Michael Oliver's Hilarious Joke with Spurs' Conor Gallagher | Ref Cam Footage (2026)

A light-hearted moment between referee Michael Oliver and Tottenham's Conor Gallagher has caught the attention of football fans, offering a glimpse into the friendly banter that can occur on the pitch.

During Tottenham's recent clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford, Gallagher, an England international, found himself in a conversation with Oliver and United's captain, Bruno Fernandes. As he pointed towards the goal, Gallagher claimed, "I nearly scored," a statement that sparked a hilarious response from Oliver.

With a playful quip, Oliver retorted, "With a better first touch, you would have done." Gallagher's reaction was immediate, a smile spreading across his face as he and Oliver shared a laugh at the expense of his missed opportunity.

This interaction, captured by the Premier League's innovative Ref Cam technology, showcases the human side of the beautiful game. Ref Cam, introduced at the start of the 2025/26 season, provides fans with a unique perspective, allowing them to hear the conversations and interactions between players and officials.

However, it's not just the light-hearted moments that Ref Cam reveals. The technology also plays a crucial role in reviewing major incidents and highlights, ensuring fair play and accurate decision-making.

But here's where it gets controversial... While Ref Cam offers an exciting new dimension to the sport, some argue that it could potentially distract from the game itself. What do you think? Should we embrace this technology fully, or are there potential drawbacks that we should consider?

And this is the part most people miss... Despite Gallagher's near-miss, Tottenham's struggles continue. The north London side, currently sitting just above the relegation zone, have yet to taste victory with Gallagher in their ranks. This poor run of form ultimately cost manager Thomas Frank his job, with Spurs now weighing up their options for a new permanent manager.

Roberto De Zerbi, Mauricio Pochettino, Robbie Keane, and Francesco Farioli are all in the running for the vacant role, as Tottenham considers whether to make an immediate appointment or wait until the end of the season.

So, what do you think? Should Tottenham act swiftly to appoint a new manager, or is it better to wait and see how the season unfolds? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!