Reed Mahoney's Fiery Arrival at Cowboys: From 'Ugly' Exit to NRL's Greatest Pest (2026)

The Las Vegas Cowboys are gearing up for an intense season, and the spotlight is on Reed Mahoney, the 'Ugly' Dog who has made a startling arrival at the club. But is he really as controversial as some suggest?

It's a crisp morning in Las Vegas, and coach Todd Payten is pushing his players to their limits. Among them is Mahoney, a player known for his fiery spirit and relentless competitiveness. When asked about his motivation, Mahoney's response is unapologetic: 'F*** yeah.'

Mahoney's journey to the Cowboys has been anything but ordinary. After a controversial year with the Canterbury Bulldogs, where he was benched, dumped, and eventually axed, he finds himself in a new environment with a host of intriguing storylines. From the Bulldogs' halfback Lachie Galvin to the $13 million Knights signing Dylan Brown, Mahoney is surrounded by big names and even bigger expectations.

Longtime NRL assistant Mick Crawley believes Mahoney's mouth could be the key to the Cowboys' success. Despite the headlines his words have sparked, Mahoney's communication skills are seen as a potential game-changer for the team's defense. But is this a fair assessment, or is it a controversial take?

Mahoney's teammates, like Tommy Dearden and Jaxon Purdue, praise his competitive spirit and aggression, which they believe is exactly what the team needs. His ability to bring energy and fire to the squad, even during casual beers, is a testament to his character.

Reflecting on his departure from the Bulldogs, Mahoney remains uncertain, telling the Sydney Morning Herald, 'If you find out, tell me.' However, he is now focused on the Cowboys and determined to make a positive impact. He takes responsibility for his role in the Canterbury shock departure and strives to be the best version of himself, both on and off the field.

Fox Sports analyst Luke Keary observes that Mahoney is playing with a chip on his shoulder, a sign of motivation after a challenging year. But Mahoney himself is quick to clarify that he doesn't hold grudges, instead using last year's setbacks as personal motivation.

Crawley's preview of the Cowboys' season emphasizes Mahoney's role in fixing the defensive communication. Despite making 949 tackles last year, it's his communication that is expected to transform the team's defense and revive their famed attack.

Mahoney acknowledges the importance of communication in rugby league, especially in his position as a halfback. He recognizes the strength of the Cowboys' middles and their ability to intimidate opponents when they get off the line aggressively. His leadership and communication skills are seen as vital to building a solid defensive foundation and enabling the team's signature style of play.

The Cowboys' coaching staff has implemented a robust defensive system, and Mahoney is poised to lead the charge. His teammate, Dearden, believes Mahoney is the man to spearhead the overhauled defense, challenging everyone to rise to his level of competitiveness. Cowboys footy manager Glenn Hall echoes this sentiment, describing Mahoney as a natural talker and a connector who has been terrific for the group.

As Mahoney settles into his new life in Las Vegas, he has already brought laughter and camaraderie to the team, both on and off the field. But the question remains: is Mahoney's reputation as the NRL's Greatest Pest a fair assessment, or is there more to his story than meets the eye? Only time will tell as the season unfolds and Mahoney's impact on the Cowboys becomes clearer.