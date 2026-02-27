Reds News Roundup: Kyle Farmer's New Team, Tyler Stephenson's Arbitration, and Joey Votto's New Role (2026)

The Cincinnati Reds have made headlines recently with some significant updates, including the return of Eugenio Suárez and changes in their roster. Last week, the team successfully re-signed the talented infielder Suárez with a one-year contract worth $15 million. However, fans were disheartened to learn that another beloved player, Kyle Farmer, will not be returning. He has opted for a minor-league agreement with his hometown team, the Atlanta Braves.

Kyle Farmer's journey with the Reds began when he was included in a controversial trade back in 2018 that saw stars like Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp come to Cincinnati in exchange for Homer Bailey, Jeter Downs, and Josiah Gray. Remarkably, Farmer was the only player from that trade who remained on the Reds' roster beyond the 2019 season. While Puig was traded away as part of a deal for Trevor Bauer, Kemp was designated for assignment shortly after joining the team, and Wood struggled with injuries, appearing in just seven games. In contrast, Farmer developed significantly during his tenure, evolving from a backup catcher in 2019 to a versatile utility player in 2020 and 2021, ultimately becoming the starting shortstop in 2022.

Farmer's departure is sure to stir up mixed feelings among Reds supporters. Known for his relentless effort, solid defensive skills, and down-to-earth personality, he quickly became a fan favorite. After the 2022 season, the Reds traded him to the Minnesota Twins to allow room for prospect Jose Barrero, a decision that the team's management may now reconsider. Following two seasons with the Twins, Farmer joined the Colorado Rockies this past year but faced challenges; his defensive performance declined, and he ended the season with a batting average of just .227 and an OPS of .645. Despite these setbacks, Farmer could earn a spot on the Braves' opening roster if he impresses during spring training, especially with Ha-Seong Kim currently sidelined.

In other news regarding the Reds, Tyler Stephenson's arbitration hearing is set for Monday. Having recently lost their arbitration case with pitcher Graham Ashcraft—who requested a salary of $1.75 million for the upcoming season, compared to Cincinnati's offer of $1.25 million—the Reds are now focused on determining Stephenson's compensation. The starting catcher is in his final arbitration year, having filed for $6.8 million while the Reds countered with $6.55 million. An arbiter will review the case, and the outcome is expected to be announced soon, likely by Tuesday. After this season, Stephenson will become a free agent.

Lastly, fans of the Reds are buzzing about Joey Votto's new role in baseball coverage. He will be contributing to NBC's broadcasts of Sunday Night Baseball, but details surrounding his specific responsibilities had been somewhat unclear. The mystery has been resolved, as NBC has confirmed that Votto will join former MLB players Anthony Rizzo and others as an in-studio analyst. While he won’t be calling games alongside Bob Costas, fans can anticipate hearing valuable insights from the former MVP before the games begin. This new chapter in Votto's career is certainly something many fans are looking forward to.

