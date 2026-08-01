Reds' Chase Burns Slowed by Range of Motion Issue: What's Next for the Top Prospect? (2026)

The Cincinnati Reds' spring training has been a rollercoaster ride for their young right-hander, Chase Burns. After a promising start, Burns' journey has been filled with twists and turns, leaving fans and analysts alike wondering about his future in the team's rotation. With an opening in the rotation due to ace Hunter Greene's elbow surgery, Burns was expected to step up and claim the fifth starter job. However, a range of motion issue in his throwing arm has thrown a wrench in his plans, raising concerns about his availability for the regular season. This is not the first time Burns has faced such setbacks; a flexor strain in August last year also limited his workload, leading to a shift in his role from starter to reliever. The question now is: can Burns overcome these challenges and secure his place in the Reds' rotation?

Burns' spring outing on Friday, where he tossed just 24 pitches, was a strategic move by manager Terry Francona. The decision to limit Burns' throws was made after he experienced a limited range of motion in his throwing arm earlier in the week. Francona assured reporters that the concern is minimal, but the issue could significantly impact how the young righty is utilized in the early part of the season. The Reds' medical staff is working on a routine to prevent similar issues in the future, indicating a proactive approach to Burns' recovery.

The concern for Burns is not isolated; fellow prospects Rhett Lowder and Brandon Williamson are also dealing with arm issues. Lowder, who had a stellar debut with the Reds in 2024, hit the IL in late March with a forearm strain, limiting him to just 9 1/3 innings in the minors. Williamson, on the other hand, is returning from UCL reconstruction and has been dealing with multiple arm injuries since 2023. The Reds' acquisition of Williamson as part of a package from the Mariners in 2022 highlights the team's belief in his potential, but his recent struggles raise questions about his long-term viability as a starter.

What makes Burns' situation particularly intriguing is his prospect pedigree. Heading into last season, he was the consensus top prospect in the Reds system, and he delivered with a 35.6% strikeout rate over 43 1/3 innings. However, his performance was skewed by a poor second start against the Red Sox. Despite this, Burns' xFIP and SIERA were significantly lower than his ERA, indicating that his success was not a fluke. His ability to retire five straight Dodgers in the postseason further cements his potential as a dominant starter.

The concern for Burns is not just about his current injury; it's about the long-term sustainability of his performance. The flexor strain in August last year and the recent range of motion issue suggest that Burns may be prone to injuries that could impact his availability. This raises a deeper question: can the Reds rely on Burns as a consistent, high-performing starter, or will he be more effective as a reliever where he can manage his workload more effectively?

In my opinion, the Reds' decision to limit Burns' throws in spring training is a smart move. It shows that the team is being proactive in managing his health and preventing further injuries. However, it also raises concerns about Burns' ability to handle the demands of a full season as a starter. The Reds' rotation is already in flux with Greene's surgery, and the addition of Burns as a reliable starter would be a significant boost. But, if Burns continues to face setbacks, the team may need to reconsider its plans and explore other options.

One thing that immediately stands out is the similarity between Burns' situation and that of Lowder. Both prospects had promising starts to their careers but were derailed by arm injuries. The fact that both are dealing with similar issues at the same time raises questions about the underlying causes and the potential for a systemic problem within the Reds' farm system. The team will need to address these concerns if it wants to build a sustainable, healthy rotation for the future.

What many people don't realize is that the Reds' rotation is already in flux, and the addition of Burns as a reliable starter would be a significant boost. However, if Burns continues to face setbacks, the team may need to reconsider its plans and explore other options. The Reds have a number of young pitchers in the pipeline, but the question remains: who will step up and fill the void left by Greene's surgery?

If you take a step back and think about it, the Reds' rotation is in a state of flux, and the addition of Burns as a reliable starter would be a significant boost. However, the team will need to address the underlying issues that are causing these injuries if it wants to build a sustainable, healthy rotation for the future. The Reds have a number of young pitchers in the pipeline, but the question remains: who will step up and fill the void left by Greene's surgery?

A detail that I find especially interesting is the similarity between Burns' and Lowder's situations. Both prospects had promising starts to their careers but were derailed by arm injuries. The fact that both are dealing with similar issues at the same time raises questions about the underlying causes and the potential for a systemic problem within the Reds' farm system. The team will need to address these concerns if it wants to build a sustainable, healthy rotation for the future.

What this really suggests is that the Reds' rotation is in a state of flux, and the team will need to be proactive in addressing the underlying issues that are causing these injuries. The addition of Burns as a reliable starter would be a significant boost, but the team will need to consider other options if Burns continues to face setbacks. The Reds have a number of young pitchers in the pipeline, but the question remains: who will step up and fill the void left by Greene's surgery?

Personally, I think the Reds' decision to limit Burns' throws in spring training is a smart move. It shows that the team is being proactive in managing his health and preventing further injuries. However, I also think that the team will need to address the underlying issues that are causing these injuries if it wants to build a sustainable, healthy rotation for the future. The Reds have a number of young pitchers in the pipeline, but the question remains: who will step up and fill the void left by Greene's surgery?