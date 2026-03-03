Redmond Airport Flights Delayed by Freezing Fog! Travel Alert (2026)

Freezing Fog: A Travel Nightmare at Redmond Airport

The ongoing freezing fog in Redmond, Oregon, has caused significant disruptions at the Redmond Municipal Airport. This weather phenomenon has led to flight delays and cancellations, leaving travelers with a challenging situation.

But here's where it gets controversial: the airport spokesperson, Jodi Low, has some advice for passengers. She urges travelers to dress appropriately for the icy conditions on the tarmac, highlighting the importance of proper footwear to navigate the slippery surfaces safely.

And this is the part most people miss: the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory until 10 AM PST Thursday. Stagnant air conditions are trapping smoke and pollutants near the ground, posing health risks. Those with heart or lung problems and young children are especially vulnerable and should stay indoors during this period.

So, what can you do to protect yourself and your loved ones? Here are some precautions recommended by the authorities:

See Also Seattle Overnight Bus Service! Sound Transit Pilot Program for FIFA World Cup

Follow local burn restrictions to maintain air quality.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities in smoky conditions.

Use certified High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters for indoor ventilation and air purification.

If possible, avoid using wood-burning stoves and other indoor smoke sources.

Remember, your health is a priority! For more information, visit http://www.oregon.gov/DEQ.

Stay tuned for more updates on the freezing fog's impact on travel and the latest news from Central Oregon Daily News.

What do you think about the airport's advice on dressing for the weather? Do you think it's enough to ensure passenger safety? Share your thoughts in the comments below!