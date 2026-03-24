RedMagic 11 Air Review: Slim Gaming Powerhouse with a Cooling Fan! (2026)

RedMagic 11 Air Review: A Slimmer, More Affordable Gaming Phone

Introduction and Specs

The RedMagic 11 Air is a niche gaming phone that offers a slim and portable design, making it a more affordable alternative to the regular RedMagic gaming smartphone series. Despite its lower weight and slimmer body, it retains the unique features that make RedMagic phones stand out. The device boasts a see-through-like design, a dedicated cooling fan, and several upgrades over the previous RedMagic 10 Air generation. The 11 Air feels closer to the RedMagic 11 Pro, with a 6.85-inch OLED panel and a 144Hz refresh rate, an improvement from the 120Hz screen on the 10 Air.

Key Features at a Glance

Body : 163.8x76.5x8.0mm, 207g; Glass front (Gorilla Glass 7i), aluminum alloy frame, glass back (Gorilla Glass 5); Pressure-sensitive zones (520Hz touch-sensing), built-in cooling fan, aviation aluminum middle frame, IP54 dust protection, and water resistance (water splashes).

: 163.8x76.5x8.0mm, 207g; Glass front (Gorilla Glass 7i), aluminum alloy frame, glass back (Gorilla Glass 5); Pressure-sensitive zones (520Hz touch-sensing), built-in cooling fan, aviation aluminum middle frame, IP54 dust protection, and water resistance (water splashes). Display : 6.85" AMOLED, 1B colors, 144Hz, 2592Hz PWM, 1800 nits (peak), 1216x2688px resolution, 19.89:9 aspect ratio, 431ppi.

: 6.85" AMOLED, 1B colors, 144Hz, 2592Hz PWM, 1800 nits (peak), 1216x2688px resolution, 19.89:9 aspect ratio, 431ppi. Chipset : Qualcomm SM8750-AB Snapdragon 8 Elite (3 nm): Octa-core (2x4.32 GHz Oryon V2 Phoenix L + 6x3.53 GHz Oryon V2 Phoenix M); Adreno 830.

: Qualcomm SM8750-AB Snapdragon 8 Elite (3 nm): Octa-core (2x4.32 GHz Oryon V2 Phoenix L + 6x3.53 GHz Oryon V2 Phoenix M); Adreno 830. Memory : 256GB with 12GB RAM, 512GB with 16GB RAM; UFS 4.1.

: 256GB with 12GB RAM, 512GB with 16GB RAM; UFS 4.1. OS/Software : Android 16, Redmagic OS 11.

: Android 16, Redmagic OS 11. Rear Camera : Wide (main): 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm, 1/1.55", 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS; Ultra-wide angle: 8 MP, f/2.2, 1/4.0", 1.12µm.

: Wide (main): 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm, 1/1.55", 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS; Ultra-wide angle: 8 MP, f/2.2, 1/4.0", 1.12µm. Front Camera : 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2.77", 1.12µm, under display.

: 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2.77", 1.12µm, under display. Video Capture : Rear camera: 8K@30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, gyro-EIS, OIS, HDR; Front camera: 1080p@30/60fps.

: Rear camera: 8K@30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, gyro-EIS, OIS, HDR; Front camera: 1080p@30/60fps. Battery : 7000mAh; 80W wired charging (compatible with 120W wired charging in China).

: 7000mAh; 80W wired charging (compatible with 120W wired charging in China). Connectivity : 5G, Wi-Fi 6, BT 5.4, NFC, Infrared port.

: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, BT 5.4, NFC, Infrared port. Misc: Fingerprint reader (under display, optical); stereo speakers.

Unboxing

The RedMagic 11 Air comes in a standard retail box with a quick start guide, a transparent protective case, and a USB-A to USB-C cable for charging and data transfer. Interestingly, even the European retail package includes the compatible 80W fast wired charger, a thoughtful addition by RedMagic.

Conclusion

The RedMagic 11 Air is a compelling gaming phone that offers a more portable and affordable option without compromising on key features. It's a great choice for gamers who want a powerful yet compact device.