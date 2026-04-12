Red Wings vs Penguins: Game Preview, Key Players, and How to Watch | NHL 2024 (2026)

Tonight, the ice crackles with anticipation as the Detroit Red Wings clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins – a game that could drastically reshape the playoff picture for both teams. But here's the burning question: Can the Red Wings maintain their grip on the Atlantic Division lead, or will Sidney Crosby and the Penguins claw their way back into contention? Let's dive into what you need to know before puck drop.

The Matchup: Red Wings (24-14-3) at Penguins (17-12-9)

Location: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA Time: 7:00 PM Eastern Time

7:00 PM Eastern Time Watch/Listen: Tune into FanDuel Sports Network for the TV broadcast, or catch the live radio coverage on 97.1 FM.

Tune into FanDuel Sports Network for the TV broadcast, or catch the live radio coverage on 97.1 FM. Odds: The Red Wings are the underdogs at (+1.5, -230), while the Penguins are favored at (-1.5, +190). This suggests that while Pittsburgh is expected to win, Detroit is expected to keep it close. Could this be a trap game for the Penguins?

Key Storylines: Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings are soaring high, currently sitting atop the Atlantic Division. But can they sustain this momentum on the road against a desperate Penguins team? Here's what's fueling their success:

Hot Hand: Lucas Raymond has been an offensive dynamo since November 9th, racking up an impressive 31 points (7 goals, 24 assists) in just 26 games. He's a player the Penguins defense must contain.

Lucas Raymond has been an offensive dynamo since November 9th, racking up an impressive 31 points (7 goals, 24 assists) in just 26 games. He's a player the Penguins defense must contain. Needs a Spark: J.T. Compher, on the other hand, is looking to reignite his scoring touch, with only 15 goals in his last 127 games. Can he find his rhythm tonight?

J.T. Compher, on the other hand, is looking to reignite his scoring touch, with only 15 goals in his last 127 games. Can he find his rhythm tonight? Larkin's Legacy: Captain Dylan Larkin is on the verge of etching his name further into Red Wings history. He's just one goal shy of tying the legendary Nicklas Lidstrom (264 goals) for 11th place on Detroit's all-time scoring list. He also surpassed John Ogrodnick for 11th place on Detroit's all-time power play goals list with his 78th career goal. All eyes will be on him to see if he can reach these milestones tonight.

Captain Dylan Larkin is on the verge of etching his name further into Red Wings history. He's just one goal shy of tying the legendary Nicklas Lidstrom (264 goals) for 11th place on Detroit's all-time scoring list. He also surpassed John Ogrodnick for 11th place on Detroit's all-time power play goals list with his 78th career goal. All eyes will be on him to see if he can reach these milestones tonight. Between the Pipes: Veteran Cam Talbot (11-6-2, 2.94 GAA, .889 SV%) is expected to get the start in goal. While his numbers are solid, the Penguins will be looking to test him early and often.

Veteran Cam Talbot (11-6-2, 2.94 GAA, .889 SV%) is expected to get the start in goal. While his numbers are solid, the Penguins will be looking to test him early and often. Seider's Surge: Defenseman Moritz Seider has been an offensive force from the blue line, averaging a point per game since November 13th. With six goals, 19 assists, and a plus-11 rating in those 25 games, he's making a significant impact at both ends of the ice. But here's where it gets controversial... some argue that Seider's defensive game has suffered slightly as a result of his increased offensive output. Is this a fair trade-off?

Defenseman Moritz Seider has been an offensive force from the blue line, averaging a point per game since November 13th. With six goals, 19 assists, and a plus-11 rating in those 25 games, he's making a significant impact at both ends of the ice. But here's where it gets controversial... some argue that Seider's defensive game has suffered slightly as a result of his increased offensive output. Is this a fair trade-off? Power Play Prowess: Detroit boasts the fourth-best power play in the NHL, converting at a stellar 25.4%. Staying out of the penalty box will be crucial for the Penguins.

Detroit boasts the fourth-best power play in the NHL, converting at a stellar 25.4%. Staying out of the penalty box will be crucial for the Penguins. Injury Report: Fortunately for the Red Wings, they are entering this game with a clean bill of health. A huge advantage heading into a crucial road game.

Projected Red Wings Lines:

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat — Andrew Copp — Patrick Kane

Marco Kasper — Nate Danielson — James van Riemsdyk

Michael Rasmussen — JT Compher — Mason Appleton

Defensive Pairings:

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson– Jacob Bernard-Docker

Goalies:

Cam Talbot (John Gibson backing up)

Key Storylines: Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins are fighting for their playoff lives, currently sitting in sixth place in the Eastern Conference wildcard race. They've won their last two games, including a dominant 5-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes. Can they continue their winning streak against the Red Wings?

Crosby's Consistency: At 38 years old, Sidney Crosby continues to defy Father Time, with 21 goals and 19 assists for 40 points in 38 games. He remains the engine that drives the Penguins' offense. But, is he getting enough support from the rest of the team?

At 38 years old, Sidney Crosby continues to defy Father Time, with 21 goals and 19 assists for 40 points in 38 games. He remains the engine that drives the Penguins' offense. But, is he getting enough support from the rest of the team? Newcomer Alert: Wing Yegor Chinakhov is expected to make his Penguins debut after being acquired in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He'll likely slot in on the third line, replacing Koivunen. Can he provide an immediate offensive boost?

Wing Yegor Chinakhov is expected to make his Penguins debut after being acquired in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He'll likely slot in on the third line, replacing Koivunen. Can he provide an immediate offensive boost? Injury Woes: The Penguins are dealing with some key injuries, including Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), and Filip Hallander (blood clot). These absences will test their depth.

The Penguins are dealing with some key injuries, including Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), and Filip Hallander (blood clot). These absences will test their depth. Home-and-Home Series: Tonight's game is the first of a home-and-home series against Detroit. The Penguins will travel to Detroit on Saturday for a noon game. This back-to-back set will be a crucial test for both teams.

Projected Penguins Lines:

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha — Tommy Novak — Justin Brazeau

Rutger McGroarty — Ben Kindel — Yegor Chinakhov

Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

Defensive Pairings:

Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson

Brett Kulak — Kris Letang

Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany

Goalies:

Arturs Silovs (Stuart Skinner backing up)

The Bottom Line:

This game is a crucial measuring stick for both teams. For the Red Wings, it's a chance to solidify their position atop the Atlantic Division. For the Penguins, it's a must-win game as they battle for a playoff spot. Expect a hard-fought, intense battle on the ice.

Now it's your turn! Who do you think will win tonight's game? Will Larkin break Lidstrom's record? And, most importantly, does Crosby still have what it takes to carry the Penguins deep into the playoffs? Share your predictions and thoughts in the comments below!