Red Squirrel Reserve in Yorkshire Dales for Sale (2026)

The Red Squirrel Reserve: A Legacy for Sale

In the picturesque Yorkshire Dales, a unique natural haven is up for grabs. The Mirk Pot Woods, a 37-acre sanctuary for red squirrels, is now on the market after the passing of its dedicated owners, Jane and Hugh Kemp. This story is not just about a property sale; it's a tale of conservation, passion, and the enduring spirit of nature.

A Squirrel's Tale

The Kemps' journey began in the 1960s when they started planting Christmas trees in their woodland. Little did they know, their efforts would lead to a remarkable discovery. Twenty-five years later, red squirrels, with their distinctive orange-red fur and bushy tails, made their appearance, much to the family's delight and confusion. These squirrels, usually found in Northumberland and Cumbria, had seemingly appeared out of nowhere, adding a touch of magic to the Kemps' woodland.

The family's dedication to wildlife conservation is evident in their collaboration with the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority. They created a viewing area and trail, ensuring that the land's management always prioritized ecological health and wildlife. This commitment resulted in a thriving ecosystem, attracting not just red squirrels but also Scottish crossbills, roe deer, and the elusive pine marten.

A Rare Opportunity

The sale of Mirk Pot Woods presents a rare opportunity for a wildlife enthusiast to continue the Kemps' legacy. With a guide price of £500,000, the property offers a chance to preserve the delicate balance of nature that the family so diligently nurtured. The woodland's rich mix of planting and sensitive stewardship has made it an essential part of conservation efforts in northern England.

Chartered surveyors Jonathan Wallis emphasize the significance of this sale, stating that it provides a meaningful role in preserving the woods and their wildlife. The woodland has become a beloved destination for nature enthusiasts, offering a peaceful retreat for walkers and birdwatchers. Its unique character and accessibility have fostered a deep connection with the environment, making it a true haven for those who cherish the natural world.

A Lasting Legacy

Magnus Kemp, the son of the late Jane and Hugh, expresses his emotional connection to the reserve. He reflects on his parents' dream, the barren hillside they transformed into a lush woodland, and the incredible wildlife that now calls it home. The presence of red squirrels, once on the brink of extinction in the area, is a testament to the Kemps' dedication and the power of conservation.

As the Kemps' sons do not reside in Yorkshire, the sale becomes an opportunity to ensure the reserve's future is secure. The new owner will carry on the family's work, preserving the tranquil and undisturbed environment that has become a haven for wildlife and a source of inspiration for many.

In conclusion, the sale of the red squirrel reserve is a reminder of the importance of conservation and the impact of dedicated individuals. It invites us to reflect on the beauty of nature and the power of human stewardship. As the future of Mirk Pot Woods hangs in the balance, one can only hope that its legacy will continue, ensuring the survival of red squirrels and the preservation of our natural heritage.