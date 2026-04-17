Red Sox Trade Targets: Who Could They Acquire to Boost Their Infield? (2026)

The Boston Red Sox are on a mission to strengthen their infield, but who are they willing to trade or acquire to achieve this goal? It's a question that has fans and analysts intrigued, especially after a series of recent moves.

A flurry of infield signings: Last week, the Sox made a series of signings to bolster their infield depth. They signed Isiah Kiner-Falefa, a former Gold Glover, to a one-year major league deal, and Brendan Rodgers to a minor-league contract. Additionally, they claimed Tsung-Che Cheng off waivers, further solidifying their infield defense. But these moves are just the beginning, as the team aims higher.

Missing out on top targets: The Sox had their eyes on some big names, but they didn't quite land their top choices. They were outbid by the Cubs for Alex Bregman, a player they had hoped to re-sign. And when the Diamondbacks were considering trade offers for Ketel Marte, a three-time All-Star, the Sox were interested but couldn't reach an agreement. But here's where it gets controversial—the Sox were willing to part ways with some promising young players for Marte.

According to league insiders, the Sox proposed a trade package featuring Franklin Arias and either Payton Tolle or Connelly Early for Marte. However, when the Diamondbacks countered with a demand for Marcelo Mayer and one of their pitchers, the Sox backed off. This raises an interesting question: Are the Sox being too cautious with their top prospects?

Trade possibilities: With the free agent market picked clean, a trade seems like the only way for the Sox to significantly improve their infield. But who are they willing to part with? Interestingly, the team has been hesitant to discuss trading Wilyer Abreu, an outfielder with immense talent and four years of team control, likely due to his pre-arbitration salary. They've also been reluctant to include Tolle and Early in recent trade talks.

The Sox have shown a willingness to trade prospects, especially those not expected to make an immediate impact this season. Jarren Duran, an outfielder, has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate, possibly to offset the salary of a higher-paid acquisition. While moving Duran isn't essential, it's an option if the Sox want to balance their spending. And they've been persistent in their pursuit of Isaac Paredes, a third baseman from the Astros, whose power hitting could be a perfect fit for Fenway Park.

The Astros, however, have a crowded infield with the return of Jose Altuve. They value their depth, especially given their recent injury concerns, and would prefer long-term, cost-effective players like Tolle or Early over Duran's higher salary. Meanwhile, the Sox are also in talks with the Cubs about acquiring Nico Hoerner or Matt Shaw. Hoerner is an elite defensive player with a solid bat, while Shaw has shown potential in his rookie season.

The big question: As the Sox continue their search for infield upgrades, the question remains: Are they willing to part with their top prospects or young talent to land their desired players? And what does this mean for the future of their farm system? The Sox's strategy is a delicate balance between immediate improvement and long-term sustainability. What do you think about their approach? Share your thoughts in the comments below!