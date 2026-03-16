Red Sox Spring Training: Crochet & Chapman Make Their 2024 Debuts! | Full Lineup & Game Preview (2026)

It's a thrilling day for baseball fans as the Red Sox gear up for an exciting spring training game, but with a twist! Two of the club's most promising pitchers are set to take the stage for the first time this season.

The spotlight shines on Garrett Crochet, who will make his spring debut as a starter against the Tampa Bay Rays at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida. And he's not alone; Aroldis Chapman, a renowned pitcher, will also step onto the mound for the first time this spring. But here's where it gets interesting: several other talented arms, including Greg Weissert, Jovani Moran, Payton Tolle, Wyatt Olds, and Devin Sweet, are expected to showcase their skills.

Manager Alex Cora has some strategic moves up his sleeve. Caleb Durbin, who has been primarily training at third base, will step into the second base position for the first time in a game situation. Additionally, the highly anticipated Marcelo Mayer is set to make his spring debut on Friday, also at second base. This leaves fans wondering: what will be the long-term plan for these two players' positions?

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The lineup boasts power hitters like Willson Contreras, batting third, and Connor Wong behind the plate. Kristian Campbell will bring his strength to the designated hitter role. This game won't be televised, but fans can tune in to WEEI 850 AM to catch all the action.

A quick glance at the Red Sox lineup:

- Nate Eaton, CF

- Trevor Story, SS

- Willson Contreras, 1B

- Caleb Durbin, 2B

- Connor Wong, C

- Kristian Campbell, DH

- Andruw Monasterio, 3B

- Allan Castro, LF

- Braiden Ward, RF

- Garrett Crochet, P

Don't miss out! The game starts at 1:05 p.m. at JetBlue Park, and you can listen in on WEEI 850 AM. Will the young pitchers live up to the hype? Share your predictions in the comments below!