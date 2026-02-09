Red Sox Sign Mickey Gasper: What to Expect from the Utility Player (2026)

Here’s a move that’s sure to spark some debate among baseball fans: The Boston Red Sox have officially claimed utility player Mickey Gasper off waivers from the Washington Nationals. But here’s where it gets interesting—this claim comes just days after the Nationals designated Gasper for assignment to make room for Richard Lovelady, a left-handed reliever they recently acquired. So, what does this mean for the Red Sox? Well, Boston had a couple of openings on their 40-man roster after trading Jordan Hicks and David Sandlin to the White Sox earlier this week. By adding Gasper, they’ve bumped their roster count from 38 to 39 players. But is Gasper the missing piece the Red Sox need, or just a temporary addition? And this is the part most people miss: utility players like Gasper often bring versatility to a team, but their impact can be hard to measure. Will he be a game-changer, or just another name on the roster? Let’s not forget, the Nationals let him go—so what do the Red Sox see in him that others might have overlooked? Is this a smart strategic move, or a risky gamble? Share your thoughts in the comments—this one’s bound to divide opinions!