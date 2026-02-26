Red Sox Sign Brendan Rodgers: A Gold Glove Veteran Joins the Team (2026)

Get ready for an exciting addition to the Red Sox roster! The team has just signed another former Gold Glove winner, and it's a move that could spark some interesting debates among fans.

Building on their recent agreement with Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the Red Sox have now secured a minor league deal with veteran infielder Brendan Rodgers. But here's where it gets intriguing: Rodgers, a former Rockie, boasts a Gold Glove award from his time at second base in 2022. With an invitation to major league spring training, he'll be fighting for a spot on the roster.

At 29 years old, Rodgers brings a wealth of experience to the table. Last season, he played for Houston, appearing in 43 games and showcasing his skills with a .191 batting average, two home runs, and 11 RBIs. Prior to that, he spent six seasons with the Colorado Rockies, who drafted him third overall in 2015.

And this is the part most people miss: Rodgers' signing adds depth to the Red Sox's infield, creating a competitive environment during spring training. It's a strategic move that could pay off big time.

So, what do you think? Is this a smart move by the Red Sox, or do you have a different take on it? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below. We'd love to hear your opinions and spark a friendly discussion!