Red Sox Shortstop Predictions: Can Trevor Story Stay Healthy in 2026? (2026)

The Red Sox's hopes for a solid infield in 2026 hinge precariously on one man: Trevor Story. After a challenging start to his tenure with Boston, marked by a series of injuries since his 2022 signing, Story proved his mettle last season. "I was pretty proud just to prove it to myself," he shared, reflecting on overcoming those physical hurdles. "I knew I could do it. I’ve shown that I could. Doing it post-injury, it was tough." Now, the team needs him to replicate that resilience and consistent performance throughout the upcoming season.

But here's where it gets controversial: the infield remains a significant question mark. With spring training just weeks away, the stability of the shortstop position is far from guaranteed. If Story can maintain his high level of play and durability, it could be the linchpin that allows other pieces to fall into place. However, if he falters, it presents a major problem for the Red Sox.

Let's break down the depth chart, shall we? The primary backup at shortstop is Marcelo Mayer, a promising 23-year-old who, unfortunately, also has his own injury history. Mayer, who was developed as a shortstop, has limited major league experience – just three innings. The current plan seems to be to deploy him at either second or third base. Beyond Mayer, the team has David Hamilton and Nick Sogard, both considered role players. Hamilton has seen action at shortstop for 67 games over three seasons, but his defensive metrics are just below average. More concerning is his offensive output: a .222 batting average and a .642 OPS at the major league level, often appearing overwhelmed at the plate last year.

Looking further down the pipeline, Franklin Arias, a 20-year-old two-way talent from Venezuela, is being groomed as the shortstop of the future. He reached Double-A Portland last season and is projected to make it to Triple-A this year, ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the organization by Baseball America. However, it's unlikely he'll be a significant contributor at the major league level until 2027.

Then there's Mikey Romero, a former first-round pick. While drafted as a shortstop, his current development points more towards a corner infielder or utility role. Kristian Campbell, another player who saw time at shortstop in the minors (36 games), is now viewed by the Sox as an outfielder or second baseman at this stage of his career.

And this is the part most people miss: All these uncertainties place an immense burden on Trevor Story to remain on the field. Last season, he logged an impressive 1,371 1/3 innings, ranking seventh most in the majors. He also posted a .778 OPS in the second half. However, his defense showed a dip towards the end of the season, with seven errors in September after committing only 12 in his first 133 games. "I feel like I put together a solid year last year, minus the last month," Story admitted. "I know I have more in me. I know I can finish this season stronger."

Beyond his on-field contributions, the Red Sox will also need Story to step up as a leader. With Alex Bregman and Rob Refsnyder departing as free agents, the clubhouse dynamic will shift. Story, alongside Jarren Duran and Connor Wong (who debuted in 2021), represents some of the longest-tenured position players on the team. "I think a lot of that develops naturally, the leadership," Story mused. "We have guys who will step up."

Financially, Story is under contract for $55 million through 2027, with the Red Sox holding a $25 million option for 2028. His personal goal is clear: "The biggest thing for me is to get to the playoffs. We saw what winning was like [in Boston] last season and I want to experience that again and go deeper into October."

So, what's the verdict?

Primary 2025 Starter: Trevor Story

Trevor Story Projected 2026 Starter: Trevor Story

Trevor Story Major League Depth: Marcelo Mayer, David Hamilton, Nick Sogard

Marcelo Mayer, David Hamilton, Nick Sogard Prospects to Watch: Franklin Arias, Mikey Romero

Here's the million-dollar question for the fans: Given the current infield situation and the reliance on Trevor Story's health and performance, do you believe the Red Sox have enough depth at shortstop to contend in 2026? Or is this a significant vulnerability that could derail their playoff aspirations? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below – we'd love to hear if you agree or disagree!