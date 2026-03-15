Red Sox's Top 4 Prospects on Baseball America's 2026 Top 100 List! (2026)

The Boston Red Sox have four prospects on Baseball America's Top 100 list, according to a recent update. These prospects include pitcher Payton Tolle, infielder Franklin Arias, pitcher Connelly Early, and pitcher Kyson Witherspoon. Despite some of these players no longer being considered prospects, the Red Sox still have a strong presence in the latest rankings. Payton Tolle, who made his MLB debut last season, started in High-A Greenville and later appeared in a postseason game against the New York Yankees. Connelly Early, another pitcher, also made his MLB debut after a successful journey through the minor leagues, tying a Red Sox franchise record by striking out 11 batters in his first career game. Franklin Arias, an infielder, signed with the Sox for $525,000 in 2023 and has shown promise in his time with the team, batting .261 with a .685 OPS in 10 games for the Sea Dogs. Kyson Witherspoon, drafted in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft, posted impressive stats with Oklahoma, including a 10-4 record and a 2.65 ERA. Baseball America has also identified Witherspoon as one of 12 prospects likely to make their MLB debut in 2026. As the Red Sox look to strengthen their roster and infield, these prospects are expected to play a significant role in the team's future success.

Red Sox's Top 4 Prospects on Baseball America's 2026 Top 100 List! (2026)

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